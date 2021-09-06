Rapid Reaction: Depth chart musings, including a young DB and former transfer ILB who have made moves

Depth charts are back at Nebraska.

The football program included one in its pregame materials before the Huskers' game against Fordham on Saturday and again Monday in its weekly game notes.

The combination of the printed versions and the fact that Scott Frost's team played more than 85 players in its 52-7 win gives something of a closer look at where players stand in the program's pecking order.

A couple of highlights: Frost called Logan Smothers' earning of the No. 2 quarterback job a "tough fight" and said he trusts NU's other signal-callers, too.

Smothers got 29 snaps on Saturday and then walk-on Matt Masker ran one play at the end of the game. In the printed depth chart, Heinrich Haarberg is the No. 3.

* Cornerback Marques Buford Jr. is a name to know in the secondary. The freshman mid-year enrollee missed most of the spring with an injury but is listed as a co-No. 2 with Tyreke Johnson behind Cam Taylor-Britt. In fact, Buford got into the game before Johnson on Saturday.

Taylor-Britt muffed a punt along the sideline about one series before the Huskers started substituting heavily, and not surprisingly, his replacement for that drive was Braxton Clark, who is listed as a co-starter with Quinton Newsome.