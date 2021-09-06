 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rapid Reaction: Depth chart musings, including a young DB and former transfer ILB who have made moves
0 Comments
editor's pick topical top story

Rapid Reaction: Depth chart musings, including a young DB and former transfer ILB who have made moves

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska football practice, 8.11

Nebraska cornerback Braxton Clark (right) works with fellow defensive back Tamon Lynum on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, during practice at Hawks Championship Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska rolled past Fordham in the home opener. Listen to Huskers head coach Scott Frost speak to the media after the game Saturday.

Depth charts are back at Nebraska. 

The football program included one in its pregame materials before the Huskers' game against Fordham on Saturday and again Monday in its weekly game notes.

The combination of the printed versions and the fact that Scott Frost's team played more than 85 players in its 52-7 win gives something of a closer look at where players stand in the program's pecking order. 

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

A couple of highlights: Frost called Logan Smothers' earning of the No. 2 quarterback job a "tough fight" and said he trusts NU's other signal-callers, too. 

Smothers got 29 snaps on Saturday and then walk-on Matt Masker ran one play at the end of the game. In the printed depth chart, Heinrich Haarberg is the No. 3. 

* Cornerback Marques Buford Jr. is a name to know in the secondary. The freshman mid-year enrollee missed most of the spring with an injury but is listed as a co-No. 2 with Tyreke Johnson behind Cam Taylor-Britt. In fact, Buford got into the game before Johnson on Saturday. 

Taylor-Britt muffed a punt along the sideline about one series before the Huskers started substituting heavily, and not surprisingly, his replacement for that drive was Braxton Clark, who is listed as a co-starter with Quinton Newsome. 

* At running back, Gabe Ervin Jr. and Markese Stepp are listed as co-starters. Ervin has started each of the Huskers' first two games, but Stepp carried 18 times for 101 yards on Saturday and was the most efficient against Fordham. 

* Turner Corcoran and Brant Banks have the "OR" designation at left tackle, but Corcoran started and played all of the reps with the No. 1 group on Saturday and is the likely starter going forward. Banks' reps against Fordham came at guard. 

** Eteva Mauga-Clements worked his way onto the depth chart at inside linebacker, joining Garrett Snodgrass as the two names listed behind the three-man rotation of Nick Henrich, Luke Reimer and Chris Kolarevic. 

* Interesting that Nebraska has five "defensive line" positions listed on its depth chart, a nickel spot and no "outside linebackers." NU has essentially aligned like a 4-3 outfit through the first two games and has also mixed in some five-man front looks as well as 3-4. 

* Several players who did not appear in Saturday's game due to injury are listed, but that's not a surprise. NU under Frost has typically kept players who are out with injuries on the depth chart unless the player is out for the season or going to miss substantial time. 

This week, those include starting WR Oliver Martin, No. 2 TE Travis Vokolek, DL Casey Rogers and No. 2 RG Broc Bando. 

Vokolek and Rogers have missed each of the first two games, while Martin and Bando were out for the first time against Fordham. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Three keys to the game: Sipple, Gabriel give their final thoughts before Nebraska-Fordham

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News