Junior Nebraska safety Deontai Williams had shoulder surgery and is out "for the foreseeable future," head coach Scott Frost confirmed Monday.
Frost typically only acknowledges specific injury status when a player is going to miss the remainder of the season.
Williams was hurt in the first quarter against South Alabama. He was involved in multiple hard collisions and a couple of times looked to be favoring his left shoulder area before eventually leaving the game.
In Williams' place, sophomore Cam Taylor-Britt is listed as a starting safety on Nebraska's most recent depth chart, released Monday morning, leading a set of changes for the defense and on special teams.
Taylor-Britt started the season as a cornerback but has been cross-trained since he arrived on campus last summer.
Taylor-Britt's move to the starting line bumps senior Eric Lee Jr., who had two Week 1 interceptions, to the No. 2 line. Junior Marquel Dismuke continues to hold down the other starting safety job.
Junior JoJo Domann is now listed as NU's only "Nickel," a new position on the depth chart, after previously being listed as a co-starter at outside linebacker.
On special teams, Isaac Armstrong is now listed as the No. 1 placekicker and William Przystup the No. 2 in place of injured sophomore starter Barret Pickering (leg/hip). Armstrong and Przystup are also Nebraska's top two punters. Armstrong handled place-kicking for the first time in his career against Colorado, while Przystup handled some of the kickoff duties.
No. 2 quarterback Noah Vedral handles the holding for Armstrong.
Frost said Monday he's not sure if Pickering will be available this weekend against Northern Illinois, but called Armstrong a "gamer" and complimented the work he did as a place kicker last week against Colorado.
At inside linebacker, freshman walk-on Luke Reimer is now listed as a co-No. 2 with Joey Johnson behind Mohamed Barry. The Huskers have relied on a three-man rotation so far between Barry and juniors Collin Miller and Will Honas.
Reimer was a camp standout before getting hurt and missing a couple of weeks. He made his NU debut Saturday against Colorado and recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter on a CU kick return.