Rapid Reaction: Defense performs well in scrimmage; transfer DB Johnson showing confidence

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was pleased with what his veteran unit was able to accomplish in the Huskers' scrimmage inside Memorial Stadium on Sunday, the first high-level scrimmage of fall camp.

The Huskers tackled well, Chinander said, which was good to see in a live situation early in camp. The unit also got put into a few situations that provided teaching points going forward.

"Coach (Scott) Frost put us in some good situations that we need to teach from and get that dialed in," Chinander said. "Because with this older group it's going to be a little bit more about getting lined up and executing the defense, more about mastering the situation as we move forward."

Tyreke Johnson, the transfer defensive back from Ohio State, has fit in well through his first couple of weeks of practice, Chinander said. The former five-star recruit understands technique, and his experience with the Buckeyes has helped ease the transition.