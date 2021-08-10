Rapid Reaction: Defense performs well in scrimmage; transfer DB Johnson showing confidence

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was pleased with what his veteran unit was able to accomplish in the Huskers' scrimmage inside Memorial Stadium on Sunday, the first high-level scrimmage of fall camp.
The Huskers tackled well, Chinander said, which was good to see in a live situation early in camp. The unit also got put into a few situations that provided teaching points going forward.
"Coach (Scott) Frost put us in some good situations that we need to teach from and get that dialed in," Chinander said. "Because with this older group it's going to be a little bit more about getting lined up and executing the defense, more about mastering the situation as we move forward."
Tyreke Johnson, the transfer defensive back from Ohio State, has fit in well through his first couple of weeks of practice, Chinander said. The former five-star recruit understands technique, and his experience with the Buckeyes has helped ease the transition.
"Obviously he's got some experience in the league, he's played in games, so the situation's really not too big for him like it is for a new guy sometimes coming in the program, whether it's from a smaller school or a freshman," Chinander said. "He's got a lot of confidence, he's got a lot of grit to him, and he also knows the technique really well. It's just learning a new language probably for him with the new defense.
"But he's a really good football player, he's got good movement skills. He's done some really nice things through nine practices."
Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said Damion Daniels has had his best fall as a Husker. The nose tackle has worked himself into shape, and figures to be a key piece of a defensive line that might be the deepest position on the team after setting career highs for tackles and tackles for loss in 2020.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.