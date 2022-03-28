Rapid Reaction: Chinander says NU tackling needs work; and Dawson's DL 'work in progress'

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander welcomes live scrimmages because it's an opportunity to gauge his defenders' tackling.

He's especially interested in seeing how younger players perform in that regard.

In Saturday's live scrimmage, he says, he saw tackling that needs improvement overall.

No surprise there at this stage of the game.

"I think our running backs are running really hard, so it's a good workout for us," Chinander told reporters Monday following the team's 10th practice of the spring.

Because teams generally don't get a lot of "live" work this time of year, it's challenging for defenses to make a lot of improvement in tackling. But Chinander and his staff still can emphasize the importance of leverage, angles and body posture.

Meanwhile, Nebraska defensive front coach Mike Dawson continues work with a relatively young and largely untested group of linemen. That comes with some stressful teaching moments.

"I had hair when spring ball started," he said with a laugh.

Dawson called his interior defensive line "a work in progress." Along those lines, Chinander mentioned sophomore Mosai Newsom as having an edge over the other untested young linemen mainly because he's been in the system the longest.

Nebraska leans hard on veteran linemen like Ty Robinson and Casey Rogers, although Rogers is sitting out the spring with a knee injury.

As for the nickel position, Chinander mentioned three players who are leading the charge: Isaac Gifford, Chris Kolarevic and John Bullock, a walk-on from Omaha Creighton Prep.

Bullock has been taking a lot of reps with the first- and second-string defenses, Chinander said.

Gifford played extensively late last season after JoJo Domann was injured and is now "fine-tuning" his game, the coach said, while Kolarevic is learning the nickel spot after playing inside linebacker last season.

