Rapid Reaction: Husker coaches, players are embracing NU's tough schedule

Oh how good it is to be talking about actual college football again.

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, defensive assistants Travis Fisher and Mike Dawson, and players JoJo Domann and Deontai Williams spoke with reporters Tuesday, less than a month before the Huskers' season opener at Ohio State.

Some quick hits:

* Domann on the opener vs. the Big Ten-favorite Buckeyes: "We're excited for the challenge and we'll be ready to go."

* Chinander said the Huskers are not backing down with the tough schedule. "We didn't come to Nebraska to play a bunch of games that didn't matter," he said.

* Domann says he does Nebraska's daily antigen testing in the evening around dinner.

* Williams, a senior safety, gave a shoutout to freshman Isaac Gifford, the Lincoln Southeast graduate, when talking about players in the secondary who are physical.

* Chinander on playing in likely empty stadiums: "It's going to be bring-your-own-juice, bring your own energy."