 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rapid Reaction: Husker coaches, players are embracing NU's tough schedule
View Comments
editor's pick topical top story

Rapid Reaction: Husker coaches, players are embracing NU's tough schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29

Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann (13) tries to stop Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) from making a catch in the fourth quarter of a 2019 game at Memorial Stadium. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Oh how good it is to be talking about actual college football again.

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, defensive assistants Travis Fisher and Mike Dawson, and players JoJo Domann and Deontai Williams spoke with reporters Tuesday, less than a month before the Huskers' season opener at Ohio State.

Some quick hits:

* Domann on the opener vs. the Big Ten-favorite Buckeyes: "We're excited for the challenge and we'll be ready to go."

* Chinander said the Huskers are not backing down with the tough schedule. "We didn't come to Nebraska to play a bunch of games that didn't matter," he said.

* Domann says he does Nebraska's daily antigen testing in the evening around dinner.

* Williams, a senior safety, gave a shoutout to freshman Isaac Gifford, the Lincoln Southeast graduate, when talking about players in the secondary who are physical.

* Chinander on playing in likely empty stadiums: "It's going to be bring-your-own-juice, bring your own energy."

* Fisher said it's "unfortunate to lose a couple kids from Florida in the recruiting process. He said it's been hard for kids to move away from home, and noted that the experience between visiting in 2019 vs. being on campus in 2020 is much different.

Check back later for updates to this story

The Nebraska 2020 football schedule

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Vedral discusses making his first career start at Nebraska

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News