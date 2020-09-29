Rapid Reaction: Husker coaches, players are embracing NU's tough schedule

Oh how good it is to be talking about actual college football again.
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, defensive assistants Travis Fisher and Mike Dawson, and players JoJo Domann and Deontai Williams spoke with reporters Tuesday, less than a month before the Huskers' season opener at Ohio State.
Watch now: Two-Minute Drill focuses on Chinander, defensive players talking schedule, season prep and more
Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel in the latest edition of Husker Extra's Two-Minute Drill.
Some quick hits:
* Domann on the opener vs. the Big Ten-favorite Buckeyes: "We're excited for the challenge and we'll be ready to go."
* Chinander said the Huskers are not backing down with the tough schedule. "We didn't come to Nebraska to play a bunch of games that didn't matter," he said.
* Domann says he does Nebraska's daily antigen testing in the evening around dinner.
* Williams, a senior safety, gave a shoutout to freshman Isaac Gifford, the Lincoln Southeast graduate, when talking about players in the secondary who are physical.
* Chinander on playing in likely empty stadiums: "It's going to be bring-your-own-juice, bring your own energy."
* Fisher said it's "unfortunate to lose a couple kids from Florida in the recruiting process. He said it's been hard for kids to move away from home, and noted that the experience between visiting in 2019 vs. being on campus in 2020 is much different.
The Nebraska 2020 football schedule
