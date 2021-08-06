Rapid Reaction: Chief of staff Lambrecht leaving Husker football; backup QB battle continues

Nebraska football chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht is leaving the program to pursue another business opportunity, Huskers coach Scott Frost announced Friday.

The longtime friends came to Lincoln together when Frost was hired by NU. Lambrecht served as Frost’s chief of staff/director of operations at Central Florida in 2016 and 2017.

"He's responsible for a lot of the progress we've made here," Frost said. "He's one of my best friends in the world, and he's been infinitely valuable to me."

Frost said Nebraska director of football operations Andrew Sims, who had served as Lambrecht's assistant, will step into the chief of staff role.

Lambrecht "loves the players dearly," Frost said. Part of his reason for leaving, the coach continued, is to start a business that can "help those guys in another way."

In his role at Nebraska, Lambrecht had a lead role with all administrative aspects of the program, including serving as a liaison with athletic administration and other areas within the Nebraska athletic department.

Frost and Lambrecht have been friends since 1989, Frost said.