Rapid Reaction: Chief of staff Lambrecht leaving Husker football; backup QB battle continues
Rapid Reaction: Chief of staff Lambrecht leaving Husker football; backup QB battle continues

NU football practice, 8.4

Head coach Scott Frost watches the team run drills during football practice on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Hawks Championship Center.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple break down the four most notable takeaways after hearing from the Nebraska football team.

Nebraska football chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht is leaving the program to pursue another business opportunity, Huskers coach Scott Frost announced Friday.

The longtime friends came to Lincoln together when Frost was hired by NU. Lambrecht served as Frost’s chief of staff/director of operations at Central Florida in 2016 and 2017.

"He's responsible for a lot of the progress we've made here," Frost said. "He's one of my best friends in the world, and he's been infinitely valuable to me."

Frost said Nebraska director of football operations Andrew Sims, who had served as Lambrecht's assistant, will step into the chief of staff role.

Lambrecht "loves the players dearly," Frost said. Part of his reason for leaving, the coach continued, is to start a business that can "help those guys in another way."

In his role at Nebraska, Lambrecht had a lead role with all administrative aspects of the program, including serving as a liaison with athletic administration and other areas within the Nebraska athletic department.

Frost and Lambrecht have been friends since 1989, Frost said.

The two were high school teammates at Wood River, with Lambrecht playing center for the Eagles before a college career at Concordia University in Seward.

Lambrecht also served as an offensive line coach for one season at Concordia and as an offensive and defensive line coach for two seasons at Valparaiso. Prior to joining his former teammate in the college game, Lambrecht spent 17 years in the healthcare field.

NU is throwing a lot at backup quarterbacks Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg, particularly Haarberg, Frost said, as the battle continues to see who wins the No. 2 job behind starter Adrian Martinez.

"I have no idea how it will shake out right now, but they're both doing good things," Frost said. "Whatever decision we make for Game 1 might not be the decision for Game 2."

Frost has been pleasantly surprised by USC transfer running back Markese Stepp, he said, echoing offensive coordinator Matt Lubick's words from Wednesday.

NU is close to having its depth chart decided with "most positions pretty solidified" Frost said. NU will have a scrimmage in two days, and another next week.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

