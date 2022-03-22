 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rapid Reaction: Buschini smacking top of indoor facility with punts as Huskers go back to work

  • Updated
FB Spring Practice

Nebraska coach Scott Frost puts his players through spring practice on Feb. 28 at Hawks Championship Center. 

 Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska returned to practice Tuesday after taking last week off during the university's spring break.

The Huskers were greeted by a temperature in the 30s and a howling north wind. 

It sounded like the players reacted well.

"You always get a little nervous coming off a break, getting back into football mode, but it was a good response," Huskers inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud told reporters. 

Nebraska held its seventh spring practice (out of 15), and it included plenty of work outside. 

In fact, new Husker special teams coach Bill Busch welcomed the chance to practice in adverse conditions.

This is, after all, the sport of football. 

"Every opportunity we get with weather, we're going to do it," said Busch, who is trying to lead the charge to drastic special-teams improvement. 

Brian Buschini, a transfer punter from Montana, might be able to help in that regard. 

"He's smacking the top of the roof in Hawks (indoor facility), and that's something we haven't always had," said sophomore linebacker Grant Tagge, a stalwart on special teams. 

Buschini, though, welcomes the chance to punt outdoors. 

"Hitting 35- and 40-yard punts into that wind, that's all you can really expect," he said. "It's not exactly like kicking at Arizona State."

As for Busch's coaching style, Buschini said, "He's a little fiery. You know when you do something wrong, but you also know when you do something right."

