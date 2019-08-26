The Blackshirts are out.
The Nebraska coaches handed out the coveted practice jerseys Monday. Actually, former Blackshirts handed out the jerseys.
The coaching staff reached out to former Husker defenders in the area and invited them to Monday's practice. Afterward, the former players handed out the jerseys.
Defensive linemen Carlos Davis, Khalil Davis, Darrion Daniels and Ben Stille, linebackers Alex Davis, Mohamed Barry, Caleb Tannor, Will Honas and Collin Miller, and defensive backs Lamar Jackson, Cam Taylor, Marquel Dismuke, Deontai Williams and Dicaprio Bootle will be wearing black when they take the practice field Tuesday.
Frost said they could have put the jerseys in the players' lockers after practice, but "we wanted it to kind of mean more than that."
Steve Warren, Bo Ruud and Jay Foreman were among the former Huskers on hand to talk about the meaning of the Blackshirts.
There will be a new color at practice tomorrow!!! ☠️☠️⚫️⚫️⚫️. #Blackshirts #standardofexcellence #Huskers #AllYouGottaGiveIsEVERYTHING https://t.co/n3950BSqJF— Jason Peter (@jasonpeter) August 26, 2019
More from Frost's Monday media session ahead of Saturday's game against South Alabama.
* The Huskers remain in wait-and-see mode with sophomore running back Maurice Washington, who is still dealing with legal issues in California.
Washington is listed as a co-No. 1 at running back with Dedrick Mills on the depth chart, but he might not suit up when the Huskers play South Alabama in five days.
"We're still trying to determine what's going on with Maurice," Frost said. "We got to wait and try to get more clarity."
Asked if the university would allow Washington to play if his legal matters are not cleared up this week, Frost said, 'We're having those discussions."
* Asked if there were candidates for true freshmen to play this year while maintaining their redshirt, Frost said a "bunch of guys. Some guys that we need to play now or have earned the right to play the entire season."
* Frost said he saw sophomore quarterback make a throw last week that he'd never seen a quarterback make before.
"Maybe watching the Chiefs last year," Frost added.
* Frost said he has not looked at Saturday's weather forecast.