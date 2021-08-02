Rapid Reaction: Blackshirts and calculus; Ruud happy with early ILB rotation possibilities

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander likens the beginning of camp for the Blackshirts to calculus class rather than general math.

The implication, of course, is that NU’s status as a veteran group has helped it hit the ground running through the first four days of preseason camp.

Chinander, the fourth-year defensive coordinator, said he thinks Nebraska has the talent level and the depth to continue building on the multiple looks and fronts that became more common last year.

Other notes:

* Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said he doesn’t yet know what his position group’s rotation will look like, but he knows there will be a rotation.

After the top trio of Nick Henrich, Chris Kolarevic and Luke Reimer, the next two names Ruud mentioned on Monday were Garrett Snodgrass and Eteva Mauga-Clements.

* Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson not only made a “Pulp Fiction” reference, “If I’m curt with you, it’s because time is of the essence,” but also said, “if you think, you stink” in discussing how much faster his group of players is processing information and playing so far this fall.