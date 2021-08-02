 Skip to main content
Rapid Reaction: Blackshirts and calculus; Ruud happy with early ILB rotation possibilities
Rapid Reaction: Blackshirts and calculus; Ruud happy with early ILB rotation possibilities

Nebraska football practice, 4.7

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander (right) instructs his players during a spring football practice Wednesday, April 7 at Hawks Championship Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple talk Husker football in the latest Two-Minute Drill from Memorial Stadium.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander likens the beginning of camp for the Blackshirts to calculus class rather than general math.

The implication, of course, is that NU’s status as a veteran group has helped it hit the ground running through the first four days of preseason camp.

Chinander, the fourth-year defensive coordinator, said he thinks Nebraska has the talent level and the depth to continue building on the multiple looks and fronts that became more common last year.

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander speaks during a news conference on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

Other notes:

* Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said he doesn’t yet know what his position group’s rotation will look like, but he knows there will be a rotation.

After the top trio of Nick Henrich, Chris Kolarevic and Luke Reimer, the next two names Ruud mentioned on Monday were Garrett Snodgrass and Eteva Mauga-Clements.

Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple break down the four most notable takeaways after hearing from the Nebraska football team.

* Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson not only made a “Pulp Fiction” reference, “If I’m curt with you, it’s because time is of the essence,” but also said, “if you think, you stink” in discussing how much faster his group of players is processing information and playing so far this fall.

He singled out junior Caleb Tannor for a practice sequence on Monday in which he reacted to what was in front of him and made plays because of it, where in years past he may have had, “a hitch,” Dawson said.

* One other quick one: Under new NCAA rules, Nebraska is still in shells even though it's the fourth day of preseason camp. NU has Tuesday off, will be in shells for one more day on Wednesday and then will go full pads for the first time on Thursday. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Two-Minute Drill: Nick Henrich has to find a routine to stay healthy

