Nebraska named 12 Blackshirts on Monday. A look at who got them and the luminaries who handed them out

Daniels and Taylor-Britt, Nebraska’s other defensive captain, received their Blackshirts from new Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts.

Other defensive luminaries that took part in the ceremony: Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud, directory of high school relations Kenny Wilhite, Jason Peter and Jay Foreman, who are volunteering with the program this year, Chris and Chad Kelsay and Danny Noonan.

“It’s a big deal,” Robinson said. “It makes me feel good that they think my standard and my morals are up to that kind of standard, and it just means I have to work harder to keep it.”

Three players received Blackshirts for the first time: Henrich, Reimer and Thomas.

Daniels, the first-time captain, said it was cool to see Thomas’ work pay off, even if the junior, who was limited to two games in 2020 by a pair of injuries, didn’t let on much.

“He’s Deontre, he don’t have no (emotion),” Daniels said with a laugh. “He can always carry a straight face. It’s kind of hard (to tell).”

All in all, though, it’s always a day for looking forward and also looking back.