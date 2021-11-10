Rapid Reaction: A difficult 72 hours, finding 'trust' in new OC and more from Scott Frost

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost met with the media Wednesday for the first time since restructuring his contract and firing four assistant coaches in an effort to shake the program he runs out of its doldrums.

Here is a sampling of what Frost had to say:

* It has been a difficult 72 hours, Frost said, since the moves were announced Monday.

"It's been tough on coaches, and players, and everyone," Frost said. "The guys we let go are really good coaches and even better men, and those were hard decisions that had to be made."

Frost's revamped staff will look like this: Ron Brown will handle the running backs, Steve Cooper will coach quarterbacks, Mike Cassano will take over the wide receivers and Frank Verducci will handle the offensive line.

* Frost is ready to give up the reins on offense, he said, though he'll still be involved in some ways.

"Frankly I've been wearing myself a little thin trying to run the offense and call the offense," Frost said. "There are probably areas of the program I could spend more time with if I wasn't so preoccupied with that.

"I've got to find somebody that I trust," he continued. "I'm always going to have something to do with it."