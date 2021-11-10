 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rapid Reaction: A difficult 72 hours, finding 'trust' in new OC and more from Scott Frost
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Rapid Reaction: A difficult 72 hours, finding 'trust' in new OC and more from Scott Frost

  • Updated
  • 0
Scott Frost presser

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost speaks at a press conference Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost speaks during a news conference on Wednesday.

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost met with the media Wednesday for the first time since restructuring his contract and firing four assistant coaches in an effort to shake the program he runs out of its doldrums.

Here is a sampling of what Frost had to say:

* It has been a difficult 72 hours, Frost said, since the moves were announced Monday.

"It's been tough on coaches, and players, and everyone," Frost said. "The guys we let go are really good coaches and even better men, and those were hard decisions that had to be made."

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Frost's revamped staff will look like this: Ron Brown will handle the running backs, Steve Cooper will coach quarterbacks, Mike Cassano will take over the wide receivers and Frank Verducci will handle the offensive line.

* Frost is ready to give up the reins on offense, he said, though he'll still be involved in some ways.

"Frankly I've been wearing myself a little thin trying to run the offense and call the offense," Frost said. "There are probably areas of the program I could spend more time with if I wasn't so preoccupied with that.

"I've got to find somebody that I trust," he continued. "I'm always going to have something to do with it."

Frost doesn't expect there to be "wholesale changes" to what NU does offensively. Certainly there will be things that look different, but it appears the general framework has a chance to remain in place.

* The new offensive coordinator will have experience calling plays, Frost said, which will allow him to step back and take on a  more global approach.

"There's things about being the coach at Nebraska that I haven't been able to enjoy because we've spent so much time fixing things," Frost said.

Asked to elaborate on that point, Frost said he'd like to be able to talk to fans more, attend more booster functions, and perhaps get away to go hunting every now and then.

"I think those things are important," he said.

Frost said he appreciates the conversations he's had with athletic director Trev Alberts, whether that's talking about the direction of the program, or the television show Yellowstone.

"I'm not an arrogant guy, I don't think I know everything," Frost said. "I get a lot of ideas, and most of them I don't listen to, but I listen to him."

Check back for updates to this story and photos and video

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News