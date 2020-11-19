Red Report: 12 Blackshirts; Frost says Huskers have to handle success, handle the ball, make adjustments

Nebraska found itself in a new position this week as it prepared to host Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

It’s task was to handle success for the first time this fall, rather than trying to bounce back from a loss or a canceled game.

“I think we’re ready,” head coach Scott Frost told reporters on Thursday. “That was the message all week, that you can’t relax after a win. You have to be that much more committed to being really good and to getting better during the week.

“Defensively, I think we’re doing a really good job of that because we’re more veteran on defense and I think those guys get it. Offense, I think it’s been a process of bringing the young guys along the whole year and trying to lean on our veterans, but I was pleased with the intensity and the attitude this week.”

12 Blackshirts handed out: Nebraska waited until this week to hand out Blackshirts to essentially its starting unit.

Frost said Thursday that he thought players were given them maybe too quickly the past couple of years.