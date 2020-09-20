Random run-ins: You never know where you might come across a Husker

“Whether I was in D.C., Virginia, Maryland, New York, Buffalo, California — it seems like you can always find someone with a Nebraska connection, and a strong one — not just a, ‘Oh, I know that school,’” Long said. “I used to go down to the D.C. ‘Husker bar’ to watch games sometimes, and it was like being at Barry’s in Lincoln. It’s cool to see how far-reaching this university’s presence is, and I hope people know that and have pride in that when they’re going places, because I have as I traveled around the country.”

Sometimes, fans have resorted to unique tactics when a random interaction happens.

Take Brandon Busselman, for example. He was 16 years old in the early 2000s, working at a pizza shop in southwestern Missouri when none other than Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch wandered in.

“I froze. And I stared. Awkwardly I'm sure. I couldn't believe what I was seeing,” Busselman told the Journal Star. “Crouch? In my little Missouri town? Eventually, the words, ‘You're ... you're Eric Crouch,’ stumbled out of my mouth. He replied, ‘Yes, I am.’