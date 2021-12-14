Raiola on radio: New Husker offensive line coach left 'speechless' by job offer from Frost

Life in the Red Podcast: Nebraska football's three new assistants, its recruiting blitz and a troubling night of hoops
Donovan Raiola made his mark as a starting center at Wisconsin from 2003 to 2005, helping the Badgers to top-20 finishes in each of his final two seasons.
Nebraska's program, though, was his first love, he says.
"Watching Dom play, I was in love with Nebraska," Donovan Raiola said of his older brother, Dominic Raiola, a consensus All-America center at NU in 2000. "Dom, doing what he did here (in Lincoln), I kind of wanted to blaze my own trail.
"I knew everything about this place, but I just kind of didn't want to be in his shadow."
The younger Raiola, who turned 39 on Monday, continues to blaze his own trail. He now will do so in Lincoln as Nebraska's new offensive line coach.
He was officially named to the position last Wednesday and went to work over the weekend.
"It's just humbling to be here," he said Tuesday during the "Sports Nightly" radio program. "This is such a special place for me. Growing up, watching Nebraska football in the 1990s with my brother here, I'm just happy to be here. Fired up."
Donovan Raiola was in the midst of his fourth season as a Chicago Bears assistant offensive line coach when he first heard from Nebraska coach Scott Frost. The call came sometime after Nov. 8, when Frost parted ways with four assistant coaches on offense, including offensive line coach Greg Austin.
In mid-November, with both Nebraska and the Bears on a bye week, Raiola traveled to Texas to watch his nephew, standout quarterback Dylan Raiola of Burleson, Texas, compete in a playoff game. Frost was on hand as well, and he visited with Donovan.
Frost formally interviewed Raiola on Dec. 3 in Chicago.
"Then I got the call last Tuesday that this would be an opportunity for me, and I was speechless," he said.
Donovan Raiola joined the Bears in 2018 as an assistant to offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, with whom he had worked at Notre Dame. Raiola continued in the same role under Juan Castillo, who reportedly will run the line by himself for the remainder of the season unless coach Matt Nagy juggles responsibilities on his staff.
"Harry Hiestand is one of my greatest mentors," Raiola said. "I was lucky to be around him for two years, and Juan Castillo came in the last two years. He's also a very respected offensive line coach."
Donovan Raiola never saw his brother play in a game at Nebraska because Donovan was playing high school ball back home in Hawaii.
But it's safe to say Dominic Raiola will be in Lincoln for plenty of Husker games in the future.