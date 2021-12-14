Raiola on radio: New Husker offensive line coach left 'speechless' by job offer from Frost

Donovan Raiola made his mark as a starting center at Wisconsin from 2003 to 2005, helping the Badgers to top-20 finishes in each of his final two seasons.

Nebraska's program, though, was his first love, he says.

"Watching Dom play, I was in love with Nebraska," Donovan Raiola said of his older brother, Dominic Raiola, a consensus All-America center at NU in 2000. "Dom, doing what he did here (in Lincoln), I kind of wanted to blaze my own trail.

"I knew everything about this place, but I just kind of didn't want to be in his shadow."

The younger Raiola, who turned 39 on Monday, continues to blaze his own trail. He now will do so in Lincoln as Nebraska's new offensive line coach.

He was officially named to the position last Wednesday and went to work over the weekend.

"It's just humbling to be here," he said Tuesday during the "Sports Nightly" radio program. "This is such a special place for me. Growing up, watching Nebraska football in the 1990s with my brother here, I'm just happy to be here. Fired up."