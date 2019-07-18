{{featured_button_text}}
ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent receiver and former Husker De'Mornay Pierson-El.

The Raiders waived receiver Saeed Blacknall on Thursday to make room for Pierson-El on the roster.

Pierson-El most recently played for Salt Lake in the Alliance of American Football. Before joining the AAF, Pierson-El spent time with Washington after being signed as an undrafted free agent and also played briefly with Montreal in the CFL.

Pierson-El played four seasons at Nebraska with 100 receptions for 1,309 yards and 11 TDs in 43 games.

