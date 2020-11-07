Quarterback position appears as open as ever as NU looks for 'spark' with McCaffrey

McCaffrey, in his most extensive action at QB since last season, was 12-for-16 for 93 yards while running for 49 more.

"I feel for Adrian. That's a tough position to be in, and he's poured his heart and soul into this," Frost said. "But those guys are going to compete, and I'm comfortable with both of them in a game. I thought we needed a spark, and gave Luke a shot. He deserved it."

But the results were the same. Nebraska became the third consecutive opponent to go scoreless in the second half against Northwestern this season. McCaffrey’s interception came when a pass from the Northwestern 4-yard line appeared to glance off the helmet of offensive lineman Bryce Benhart and into the hands of the Wildcats’ Chris Bergin.

Needing to go 92 yards and then convert a two-point conversion just to tie the game, McCaffrey moved Nebraska to the Northwestern 14 before throwing incomplete to Wan’Dale Robinson in the end zone on fourth down.

Not all of Nebraska's shortcomings fall at the feet of those throwing the ball. Once again, Nebraska's lack of threats at the receiver position reared its head.