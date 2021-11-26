QB Logan Smothers handles first start like a 'professional,' largely does job as Huskers fall short

Nebraska's continued insistence on shooting off its own feet eventually won out over Smothers' attempts to write history. The freshman fumbled near midfield to set Iowa up with good field position early in the fourth quarter.

Though the Hawkeyes didn't score on the ensuing drive, a punt that was fair caught on the 7-yard line eventually led to an intentional grounding call and a safety.

Smothers finished 16-for-22 for 198 yards, throwing an interception on NU's final play of the game after a miscommunication with receiver Levi Falck. The quarterback carried the ball 24 times for 64 yards and two scores.

"I think Logan played a really good game for the circumstances he was in. I guess you could say a couple bad choices here and there, putting the ball on the ground and stuff like that," NU running back Brody Belt said. "But Logan stepped in, he knew the game plan really well, he knew what he had to do today, and I think he played really well."

Smothers prepared like a "professional," said tight end Chancellor Brewington, after Smothers learned on Sunday he would be the starter after Adrian Martinez's season-ending shoulder surgery.

After a week of buildup, Smothers trotted onto the field and completed his first seven passes for 125 yards while piloting Nebraska to a 21-6 lead.