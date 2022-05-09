QB Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in 2024 class, commits to Ohio State

The top quarterback prospect in the 2024 recruiting class just happens to be the son of an all-time Husker great.

As such, Nebraska made a push for Dylan Raiola, who visited campus several times in the last calendar year.

Instead, Raiola announced his commitment to Ohio State on Monday night.

Raiola, son of Dominic Raiola, saw his recruitment erupt in recent months. The quarterback from Chandler, Arizona, is considered a five-star prospect by 247Sports. He picked the Buckeyes over Nebraska and a host of other Power Five programs.

In the end, Raiola is believed to have selected the Buckeyes over Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and USC.

Raiola was most recently on Nebraska's campus on April 9 for the Red-White Spring Game, where he was one of the most popular people on the sidelines.

Ahead of that visit, Dominic, who won the Rimington Trophy in 2000 for the Huskers, told the Journal Star they were interested in learning how Dylan could fit in Scott Frost's program.

"We want to see this: Where does he fit in Nebraska as a program?" Dominic said. "Look, this is his process and we want to support that."

Raiola also underwent throwing drills in front of Frost at a Friday Night Lights camp in June 2021.

Raiola's uncle, Donovan, was hired as the Huskers' offensive line coach in December.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0