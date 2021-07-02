Q&A with Adi Kunalic: The Opendorse president talks NIL and what we might see in the coming weeks

What are you hoping to learn over these first days, weeks, and months about how this all will work?

AK: "It’s like the famous Mike Tyson quote — everyone has a plan until you get punched in the face. And so I think we can have all the experience and all the planning and everything that we have, but there’s always the unknown.

And this is such a new thing that is happening. A complete market is created overnight. I have to be honest: I’m excited to learn and see all the different things that are going to pop up.

I think there’s stuff that we know for sure: there’s a lot of brands that have reached out that have been working with us to kind of build out campaigns, because they want to be the first; they want to be the first to do a hundred deals with Nebraska athletes. Or they want to be the first to do a deal with every student athlete that wants to be a part of their program.