Purdue's adjustments, including how it defended Martinez, pave the way for road victory

“I was in zone, they thought I was blitzing,” Graham said. “I kind of just dropped out. I was able to catch the pick and didn’t see anybody in front of me so I could run it. … The last time I carried it like that, I was in high school. I watched the video, I just seen the end of the video and there were people kind of close. I didn’t feel anybody. I was getting ready to celebrate with my teammates.”

Graham’s first-quarter pick six knotted the game at 7 and lifted a struggling team.

“It was huge.” said wide receiver Jackson Anthrop, “That's just all I kept saying to myself because energy seemed a little down, things just weren't clicking. But once he got that, it was like, boom, there it is. OK, zero-zero ballgame. Now let's just go and play.”

Anthrop scored his first touchdown of the year, catching a 9-yard pass from quarterback Aidan O’Connell that put the Boilermakers up 28-17 with just under six minutes remaining to play.

Anthrop caught seven passes for 40 yards and ran for another 25 on five carries. O’Connell spread the ball to 10 different receivers, completing 34 of 45 passes. The Boilermakers ran the ball 41 times and picked up 116 yards.