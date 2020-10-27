Purdue, Rutgers jump up in Big Ten power rankings after interesting first week

1. OHIO STATE (1-0)
Previous: 1. Last week: W 52-17 vs. Nebraska.
The Buckeyes let Nebraska hang around for a half but then turned on the jets and dominated. Justin Fields turned in a near-perfect opener, completing 20-of-21 for 276 yards and a couple of touchdowns in addition to 54 rushing yards and another score. The question is going to be about OSU’s defense. There is very little doubt about the offense.
2. WISCONSIN (1-0)
Previous: 3. Last week: W 45-7 vs. Illinois.
Quarterback Graham Mertz dazzled in his debut, throwing five touchdowns against a single incompletion. Mighty impressive for the former four-star prospect. Of course, now the Badgers may be down to the No. 4 QB after Mertz and Chase Wolf both reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. UW may have to rely on its running game — solid, but not spectacular in Week 1 — and a stingy defense to make it through the next three weeks.
3. MICHIGAN (1-0)
Previous: 4. Last week: W 49-24 at Minnesota.
Impressive debut for Jim Harbaugh’s team, which ran through Minnesota’s defense with little resistance Saturday night. The Wolverines rushed for five touchdowns in a blowout win over the Gophers. They get a down MSU team this weekend followed by back-to-back tests in Indiana and Wisconsin.
4. INDIANA (1-0)
Previous: 6. Last week: W 36-35 OT vs. Penn State.
How about the Hoosiers? They knocked off No. 8 Penn State by a fraction of an inch when quarterback Michael Penix Jr. reached for the pylon on a two-point conversion in overtime to lift IU. This team was dangerous last year and now it has a marquee win to open 2020. It’s going to be fun to see how far Tom Allen’s team can push the envelope this fall.
5. PENN STATE (0-1)
Previous: 2. Last week: L 36-35 OT at Indiana.
The Nittany Lions came into the season with College Football Playoff hopes, making the heart-stopping loss even more deflating. There’s no time to slouch, though. The Buckeyes travel to State College, Pennsylvania, for a prime-time tilt on Halloween.
6. PURDUE (1-0)
Previous: 12. Last week: W 24-20 vs. Iowa.
No Rondale Moore? No problem for the Boilermakers. Sophomore David Bell caught 13 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns. When Moore returns and that pair is finally healthy and on the field together, it’s going to be fun to see. Quarterback Aiden O’Connell chucked it 50 times for what might be a pass-happy group this year.
7. NORTHWESTERN (1-0)
Previous: 8. Last week: W 43-3 vs. Maryland.
The Wildcats opened the season by absolutely hammering Maryland. The Terps are bad, certainly, but scoring a bunch of points was beyond Northwestern’s capability last year, so this is a promising start. Pat Fitzgerald’s team has an interesting early season divisional matchup next weekend at Iowa. A win would go a long way toward believing that Northwestern can be a threat in the West.
8. MINNESOTA (0-1)
Previous: 5. Last week: L 49-24 vs. Michigan.
A year after the Gophers fielded an outstanding defense, that unit got shredded in a season-opening loss to the Wolverines. All is not lost for P.J. Fleck’s team, of course, but it had a chance to make an early statement against an East power. Instead, they’ll have little margin for error going forward, beginning with a Friday night game at Maryland.
9. IOWA (0-1)
Previous: 7. Last week: L 24-20 at Purdue.
The Hawkeyes dropped a tough one on the road against the Boilermakers, hampered in part by 100 penalty yards and a pair of turnovers. Spencer Petras’ starting debut at quarterback was OK, as Nate Stanley’s replacement completed 22-of-39 for 239 yards and went without a touchdown or an interception.
10. RUTGERS (1-0)
Previous: 14. Last week: W 38-27 at Michigan State.
The Scarlet Knights earned a victory in the first game of the second stint of Greg Schiano’s return to New Jersey and also the first start for Nebraska graduate transfer quarterback Noah Vedral. Rutgers may have only managed 276 yards of offense but it forced seven — yes, you read that right — Michigan State turnovers. Hard to lose when that happens. The victory snaps a 21-game Big Ten losing streak. Hallelujah.
11. NEBRASKA (0-1)
Previous: 9. Last week: L 52-17 at Ohio State.
The Huskers looked like an improved football team in many ways, but Ohio State turned up the heat late in the second quarter and Scott Frost’s team wilted under the lamp. NU has two interesting quarterbacks, promise on the offensive line and early returns on the defensive front seven. What can they do with it? Another big test awaits when Wisconsin comes to town Saturday.
12. ILLINOIS (0-1)
Previous: 10. Last week: L 45-7 at Wisconsin.
Coach Lovie Smith said this offseason that he felt like his program had caught up to UW and the rest of the division. Time will tell on the second part of that, but the Illini were beaten soundly by the Badgers. Quarterback Brandon Peters had more than half of UI’s rushing yards and the team managed just 210 of offense.
13. MICHIGAN STATE (0-1)
Previous: 11. Last week: L 38-27 vs. Rutgers.
The Spartans looked bad in their first week of action, committing a whopping seven turnovers and rushing for a paltry 50 yards on 39 attempts. Mel Tucker and company have a long way to go in East Lansing, Michigan. The short trip to Ann Arbor and a date with Michigan is on deck.
14. MARYLAND (0-1)
Previous: 13. Last week: L 43-3 at Northwestern.
The Terps assume the bottom spot in these rankings after a lifeless opener in Evanston, Illinois. Transfer quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw three interceptions and Maryland was outrushed 325-64. The next three up for Mike Locksley’s team: Minnesota, Penn State and Ohio State. Good luck.
