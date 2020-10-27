Purdue, Rutgers jump up in Big Ten power rankings after interesting first week

10. RUTGERS (1-0)

Previous: 14. Last week: W 38-27 at Michigan State.

The Scarlet Knights earned a victory in the first game of the second stint of Greg Schiano’s return to New Jersey and also the first start for Nebraska graduate transfer quarterback Noah Vedral. Rutgers may have only managed 276 yards of offense but it forced seven — yes, you read that right — Michigan State turnovers. Hard to lose when that happens. The victory snaps a 21-game Big Ten losing streak. Hallelujah.

11. NEBRASKA (0-1)

Previous: 9. Last week: L 52-17 at Ohio State.

The Huskers looked like an improved football team in many ways, but Ohio State turned up the heat late in the second quarter and Scott Frost’s team wilted under the lamp. NU has two interesting quarterbacks, promise on the offensive line and early returns on the defensive front seven. What can they do with it? Another big test awaits when Wisconsin comes to town Saturday.

12. ILLINOIS (0-1)

Previous: 10. Last week: L 45-7 at Wisconsin.