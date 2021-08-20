Pump up the volume: Filling a Husker gameday with music is a massive undertaking

These days, Memorial Stadium’s music is handled by Ethan Rowley, a former director of marketing in the NU Athletic Department who now serves as the director of membership at the Nebraska Alumni Association.

“The metaphor I always use is, I used to DJ at weddings, and it’s all about keeping your bride happy,” Rowley said with a laugh.

Rowley is entering his third season as Memorial Stadium’s music man. At any given home game, he has around 700 songs at his disposal on a computer for any situation that might arise.

There are the standards that have become familiar to the people who populate the Memorial Stadium bleachers — "Sirius," of course, and “In the Air Tonight”; “Back in Black” by AC/DC for the first time the Nebraska defense takes the field. “Stand up and Shout” when the crowd needs a jolt. A steady group of 10 to 12 songs will be played at every game no matter what, Rowley said.

It’s all a click of the mouse away for Rowley, who works from a room in East Stadium in conjunction with dozens of others, from HuskerVision, to fan experience, to band directors and student assistants.

There’s a script written out for each game, noting when certain videos might play on the screens in the stadium or when someone might be honored on the field.