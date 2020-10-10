Promising DL Ty Robinson, Husker front line to start season in 'the deep end of the pool'

Ty Robinson knows a thing or two about baptism by fire on the football field.

The Nebraska redshirt freshman defensive lineman made his collegiate debut last year playing on the interior against Wisconsin’s Rimington Award-winning center Tyler Biadasz and one of the most prolific rushing attacks in the country.

You want a "Welcome To College Football" moment? That would certainly suffice.

Robinson, the Gilbert, Arizona, native and former four-star prospect, held his own against the Badgers and then appeared down the stretch for NU against Maryland and Iowa, too.

So when he takes the field on Oct. 24 against Ohio State, it won’t be completely new territory for him. However, Robinson is expected to fill a much bigger role for the Huskers this year, and in that way, he’s a good microcosm of Tony Tuioti’s entire front-line group. Most of the guys have played before, but not many beyond senior Ben Stille have been more than role players. All of them are going to be asked for much more in 2020, which begins against two of the best offensive fronts in the country in the Buckeyes and the Badgers.