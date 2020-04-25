Projected as a draft pick, cornerback Lamar Jackson heads to New York Jets as free agent

If former Nebraska corner Lamar Jackson paid attention to prognostications about the 2020 NFL Draft, he probably expected to be selected sometime this weekend.
A pair of mock drafts — one by The Sporting News and another by CBSsports.com — last week projected Jackson to be selected in the third round. USA Today had him going in the fourth.
Turns out, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Jackson wasn't selected at all. However, according to his agent, Chris Ellison, Jackson has agreed to a free agent deal with the New York Jets.
But why wasn't he selected?
An evaluation of Jackson on NFL.com notes his "rare cornerback size with length to match" while noting he intercepted five passes in the past two seasons, including three in 2019. On the other hand, the evaluation says his "instincts and overall awareness are a concern" and that he "fails to recognize misdirection and alter his plans." His effort in run support wasn't always great, NFL.com added.
Then there's this: At the NFL Combine on March 1, Jackson covered 40 yards in 4.58 seconds, which placed him well outside the top 15 at his position. Then, a couple of weeks later, Jackson turned in a 4.65 clocking in the 40 during Nebraska's Pro Day. That probably didn't help matters.
So, he'll try to make the Jets as a free agent. Former Nebraska defensive lineman and team co-captain Darrion Daniels will try to do the same with the San Francisco 49ers, according to his agent.
Jackson and Daniels might take note of former teammate Luke Gifford's path into the NFL. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys almost as soon as the draft ended last year — Gifford drew strong interest even though he wasn’t picked — and then steadily moved up the ladder in Dallas. He performed well in the preseason and made the team despite a high ankle sprain suffered in the preseason that cost him the opening part of the regular season. Then, he appeared in six games before a fractured left arm ended his season with two games remaining.
Huskers drafted in the first round
Prince Amukamara, 2011
Ndamukong Suh, 2010
Adam Carriker, 2007
Fabian Washington, 2005
Grant Wistrom, 1998
Jason Peter, 1998
Michael Booker, 1997
Lawrence Phillips, 1996
Trev Alberts, 1995
Johnny Mitchell, 1992
Bruce Pickens, 1991
Mike Croel, 1991
Broderick Thomas, 1989
Neil Smith, 1988
Danny Noonan, 1987
Irving Fryar, 1984
Dean Steinkuhler, 1984
Mike Rozier, 1983
Dave Rimington, 1983
Jimmy Williams, 1982
Junior Miller, 1980
George Andrews, 1979
Kelvin Clark, 1979
Tom Ruud, 1975
John Dutton, 1974
Johnny Rodgers, 1973
Jerry Tagge, 1972
Jeff Kinney, 1972
Larry Jacobson, 1972
Bob Brown, 1964
Lloyd Voss, 1964
Sam Francis, 1937
Lloyd Cardwell, 1937
Les McDonald
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!