Projected as a draft pick, cornerback Lamar Jackson heads to New York Jets as free agent
HUSKER FOOTBALL

Projected as a draft pick, cornerback Lamar Jackson heads to New York Jets as free agent

Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019

Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson (21) reacts after Purdue scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter on Nov. 2 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

If former Nebraska corner Lamar Jackson paid attention to prognostications about the 2020 NFL Draft, he probably expected to be selected sometime this weekend.

A pair of mock drafts — one by The Sporting News and another by CBSsports.com — last week projected Jackson to be selected in the third round. USA Today had him going in the fourth. 

Turns out, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Jackson wasn't selected at all. However, according to his agent, Chris Ellison, Jackson has agreed to a free agent deal with the New York Jets. 

But why wasn't he selected?

An evaluation of Jackson on NFL.com notes his "rare cornerback size with length to match" while noting he intercepted five passes in the past two seasons, including three in 2019. On the other hand, the evaluation says his "instincts and overall awareness are a concern" and that he "fails to recognize misdirection and alter his plans." His effort in run support wasn't always great, NFL.com added.

Then there's this: At the NFL Combine on March 1, Jackson covered 40 yards in 4.58 seconds, which placed him well outside the top 15 at his position. Then, a couple of weeks later, Jackson turned in a 4.65 clocking in the 40 during Nebraska's Pro Day. That probably didn't help matters. 

So, he'll try to make the Jets as a free agent. Former Nebraska defensive lineman and team co-captain Darrion Daniels will try to do the same with the San Francisco 49ers, according to his agent. 

Jackson and Daniels might take note of former teammate Luke Gifford's path into the NFL. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys almost as soon as the draft ended last year — Gifford drew strong interest even though he wasn’t picked — and then steadily moved up the ladder in Dallas. He performed well in the preseason and made the team despite a high ankle sprain suffered in the preseason that cost him the opening part of the regular season. Then, he appeared in six games before a fractured left arm ended his season with two games remaining.

