Cody Simon, a key Nebraska recruiting target at inside linebacker, verbally committed to Ohio State on Saturday.
He announced his decision via Twitter, choosing OSU over finalists Nebraska and Penn State.
The inside linebacker position is considered a prime area of need for the Huskers in their class of 2020.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Simon, a consensus four-star prospect who attends St. Peter's Prep in Jersey City, New Jersey, visited Lincoln the weekend of June 7 before visiting Ohio State two weeks later.
"Ohio State was great," Simon told Rivals.com last week. "We hadn’t been there in two years and we saw a lot of the campus, how the city is thriving, and how the football team is thriving. Their down year this past year was a 13-1 season. That’s pretty impressive.
"We really liked the coaching staff. They were great. I’ve been talking to coach (Jeff) Hafley and coach (Al) Washington and those guys get nothing but praise from their players. Their players have full belief in them and they really trust them. I talk to coach Washington more than any other coach."
In other words, Simon's choice shouldn't be regarded as a surprise.