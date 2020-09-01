President Trump had 'productive' talk with Big Ten's Warren about resuming football

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has undoubtedly heard from many people in recent weeks regarding his league's decision to postpone fall football.

Among the latest: Pres. Donald Trump.

Trump has made clear via Twitter in recent days that he wants the leagues who have postponed to change course and play this fall, and he's seemingly been most interested in the Big Ten. On Tuesday morning, he made his most direct comment yet.

"Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone — Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!," Trump tweeted.

Warren, of course, did not make the decision to postpone himself and doesn't have the power to overturn the decision. That rests with the Big Ten's Council of Presidents and Chancellors, which on Aug. 11 voted 11-3 to postpone.