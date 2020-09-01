President Trump had 'productive' talk with Big Ten's Warren about resuming football

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has undoubtedly heard from many people in recent weeks regarding his league's decision to postpone fall football.
Among the latest: Pres. Donald Trump.
Trump has made clear via Twitter in recent days that he wants the leagues who have postponed to change course and play this fall, and he's seemingly been most interested in the Big Ten. On Tuesday morning, he made his most direct comment yet.
"Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone — Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!," Trump tweeted.
Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone - Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020
Warren, of course, did not make the decision to postpone himself and doesn't have the power to overturn the decision. That rests with the Big Ten's Council of Presidents and Chancellors, which on Aug. 11 voted 11-3 to postpone.
According to the league's bylaws, the COP/C needed at 60% agreement to postpone. If the same threshold is required to change the decision again — that's assuming that the council would even decide to reconsider — six school leaders would have to change their minds. Even if only a simple majority is needed, five would have to flip their vote.
On Aug. 19, Warren said in an open letter that the vote to postpone "will not be revisited."
There's been no indication so far to suggest that stance has changed, but it certainly hasn't stopped the conversation.
The Big Ten confirmed the call in a statement, saying a White House staffer reached out on Monday to set up the call.
"On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Commissioner Warren and the President had a productive conversation," the statement said. "The Big Ten Conference and its Return to Competition Task Force, on behalf of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, are exhausting every resource to help student-athletes get back to playing the sports they love, at the appropriate time, in the safest and healthiest way possible."
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!