Lincoln looks like the tropics of the Big Ten today.
While several early league games deal with poor weather early and there's more on tap for the evening, it's a beautiful afternoon at Memorial Stadium, where Nebraska and Indiana kickoff around 2:30 p.m.
A couple of injury updates:
Both freshman wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and sophomore kicker Barret Pickering took part in early warmups.
Robinson didn't have any extra tape or anything on his ankle. He was carted off the field two weeks ago at Minnesota.
Pickering hasn't played yet this season, but he took some warmup attempts on the field along with fellow placekickers Matt Waldoch and Lane McCallum.
Pickering has practiced all week, though Nebraska is keeping close track of his repetitions.
Once in uniform, Pickering took placekicking turns with Matt Waldoch. He was connecting from 47 yards easily with a calmer wind on the field but some downwind help up higher in the stadium.
Robinson took the field in uniform about 52 minutes before the game and trotted right to the front of NU's group of return men.
*** Quarterback Noah Vedral was also on the field two hours before kickoff doing some light throwing.
*** Husker freshman wide receiver Darien Chase is not in uniform. He did not appear to practice this week based on what reporters can see as players come off the field toward the locker room, but it's not known what type of injury he has.
*** Indiana redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was on the field for early warmups and did some throwing, but it's still unclear whether he will play this afternoon. If not, expect junior Peyton Ramsey to start.