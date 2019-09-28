Welcome to Memorial Stadium, where Nebraska is set to kick off against No. 5 Ohio State in a little more than an hour.
We're keeping a close watch on the weather as bands of rain and storms continue to move through the area. Some rain passed through before 4 p.m. and another band appears in the cards before kickoff, but the in-stadium forecast looks OK after that.
Two weeks ago, the temperature was in the upper 80s as Nebraska and Northern Illinois warmed up. Tonight, the stadium scoreboard reads 63.7 degrees.
*** Through early warmups, Nebraska's now-normal trio of kicking options -- Lane McCallum, Isaac Armstrong and William Przystup -- warmed up. Injured sophomore Barret Pickering was out on the field, but did not take reps and didn't have cleats on.
You have free articles remaining.
NU is hoping to get Pickering back "sooner rather than later" according to head coach Scott Frost, but it remains to be seen if that will be tonight.
*** More than an hour before kickoff, the Nebraska student section is already largely filled in. Elsewhere in the stadium, people are filing to their seats.
Rain or not, it's going to be a rowdy night on Stadium Drive.
Check back for updates between now and kickoff.