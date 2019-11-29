Pregame observations: Wan'Dale Robinson, Pickering in uniform; weather watch

Nebraska freshman wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is in uniform ahead of the Huskers' Black Friday game and season finale against Iowa.

Robinson, a dynamic threat and one of only four Huskers in program history to total 1,000-plus total yards as a freshman, has missed the past two games and hasn't played since suffering an apparent hamstring injury on Nov. 2 against Purdue.

Whether he plays against the Hawkeyes, of course, remains to be seen.

*** Like last week against Maryland, freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey is taking warmup repetitions with the wide receivers.

McCaffrey has played in three games and can play in one more while retaining a redshirt.

*** Among the earliest observations a little more than an hour before kickoff between Nebraska and Iowa is that sophomore kicker Barret Pickering is in uniform.

Pickering didn't travel to Maryland -- he was in the concussion protocol, per NU's radio broadcast during the game -- and has played in only three games this season, lining him up to potentially redshirt this season.