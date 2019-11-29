Pregame observations: Wan'Dale Robinson, Pickering in uniform; weather watch

Nebraska freshman wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is in uniform ahead of the Huskers' Black Friday game and season finale against Iowa.
Robinson, a dynamic threat and one of only four Huskers in program history to total 1,000-plus total yards as a freshman, has missed the past two games and hasn't played since suffering an apparent hamstring injury on Nov. 2 against Purdue.
Whether he plays against the Hawkeyes, of course, remains to be seen.
*** Like last week against Maryland, freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey is taking warmup repetitions with the wide receivers.
McCaffrey has played in three games and can play in one more while retaining a redshirt.
*** Among the earliest observations a little more than an hour before kickoff between Nebraska and Iowa is that sophomore kicker Barret Pickering is in uniform.
Pickering didn't travel to Maryland -- he was in the concussion protocol, per NU's radio broadcast during the game -- and has played in only three games this season, lining him up to potentially redshirt this season.
The Alabama native has had a tough year beset by multiple injuries, and he's just 3-of-5 on the season on field goal tries, but he also made three big ones last year in snowy weather against Michigan State on Senior Day.
Last week, Matt Waldoch handled the place-kicking duties and made three 29-yard field goals plus six extra points.
*** Defensive lineman Keem Green, a junior-college transfer, is not in uniform. He has played in three game this season.
*** The scoreboard at Memorial Stadium shows the temperature at 35 degrees and the wind chill at 27 a little more than an hour before kickoff between Nebraska and Iowa on Black Friday.
It hasn't rained all that much this morning, but precipitation is in the forecast.