Pregame observations: Jurgens out vs. Northwestern, prompting reshuffled OL

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Nebraska appears to be without a key cog in its offensive line Saturday against Northwestern.

Sophomore center Cameron Jurgens is dealing with an injury that may prevent him from playing against the Wildcats, two sources told the Journal Star. It does not appear he made the trip with NU.

In fact, it appears Matt Farniok, who moved from tackle to guard this offseason, will start at center. Senior Boe Wilson is back in his old spot of right guard and redshirt freshman Ethan Piper is taking top-line reps at left guard.

The exact nature of Jurgens' injury is not known, but the Beatrice native, has dealt with injuries to each of his feet over the course of his career. Against Ohio State on Oct. 24, Jurgens briefly left the game against the Buckeyes late in the first half but returned to action in the second half.

When Jurgens, who played well against OSU and showed signs of the kind of high-caliber play NU coaches expected from him when they moved him to center from tight end before the 2019 season, it was sophomore Will Farniok who replaced him.

Piper rotated at left guard with senior Boe Wilson at Ohio State, splitting snaps about evenly.