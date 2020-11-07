Pregame observations: Jurgens out vs. Northwestern, prompting reshuffled OL

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Nebraska appears to be without a key cog in its offensive line Saturday against Northwestern.
Sophomore center Cameron Jurgens is dealing with an injury that may prevent him from playing against the Wildcats, two sources told the Journal Star. It does not appear he made the trip with NU.
In fact, it appears Matt Farniok, who moved from tackle to guard this offseason, will start at center. Senior Boe Wilson is back in his old spot of right guard and redshirt freshman Ethan Piper is taking top-line reps at left guard.
The exact nature of Jurgens' injury is not known, but the Beatrice native, has dealt with injuries to each of his feet over the course of his career. Against Ohio State on Oct. 24, Jurgens briefly left the game against the Buckeyes late in the first half but returned to action in the second half.
When Jurgens, who played well against OSU and showed signs of the kind of high-caliber play NU coaches expected from him when they moved him to center from tight end before the 2019 season, it was sophomore Will Farniok who replaced him.
Piper rotated at left guard with senior Boe Wilson at Ohio State, splitting snaps about evenly.
Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Greg Austin has expressed confidence in his group throughout the offseason because of its depth, and that depth will be tested Saturday.
Other pregame notes:
*Here are the Nebraska players that traveled for the first time this year: Omar Manning, Luke Reimer, Chris Walker, Damian Jackson, Nash Hutmacher, Jared Bubak.
Reimer will be asked to play a big role right away, joining seniors Will Honas and Collin Miller in a rotation at inside linebacker.
The players who were at Ohio State but are not in Evanston: Jackson Hannah, Ronald Thompkins, Bennett Folkers, Cam Jurgens, Jack Stoll, Tate Wildeman.
* Below is Nebraska's 74-man travel roster, as compiled by reporters from the Journal Star and Omaha World Herald
|Name
|Position
|Year
|Number
|Ronald Delancy III
|DB
|Freshman
|0
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Sophomore
|1
|Caleb Tannor
|OLB
|Junior
|2
|Adrian Martinez
|QB
|Junior
|2
|Will Honas*
|ILB
|Senior
|3
|Keem Green*
|DL
|Junior
|4
|Alante Brown
|WR
|Freshman
|4
|Cam Taylor
|DB
|Junior
|5
|Omar Manning
|WR
|Junior
|5
|Quinton Newsome
|DB
|Sophomore
|6
|Marcus Fleming
|WR
|Freshman
|6
|Luke McCaffrey*
|QB
|RS Freshman
|7
|Dicaprio Bootle*
|DB
|Senior
|7
|Denotai Williams*
|DB
|Senior
|8
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|Freshman
|8
|Marquel Dismuke*
|DB
|Senior
|9
|Austin Allen*
|TE
|Junior
|11
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|Freshman
|12
|JoJo Domann*
|OLB
|Senior
|13
|Rahmir Johnson*
|RB
|RS Freshman
|14
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|Freshman
|15
|Matt Masker*
|QB
|Sophomore
|18
|Myles Farmer*
|DB
|RS Freshman
|18
|Tyler Crawford
|PK
|Freshman
|96
|Eteva Mauga-Clements
|ILB
|Junior
|22
|Cooper Jewett*
|RB
|RS Freshman
|22
|Isaac Gifford
|DB
|Freshman
|23
|Marvin Scott III
|RB
|Freshman
|24
|Dedrick Mills*
|RB
|Senior
|26
|Noa Pola-Gates*
|DB
|RS Freshman
|21
|Luke Reimer
|ILB
|Sophomore
|28
|Collin Miller*
|ILB
|Senior
|31
|Niko Cooper
|OLB
|Sophomore
|32
|Connor Culp
|PK
|Senior
|33
|Simon Otte*
|OLB
|Sophomore
|34
|Damian Jackson*
|OLB
|Junior
|38
|Brody Belt*
|WR
|Sophomore
|38
|Garrett Snodgrass*
|ILB
|RS Freshman
|41
|Nick Henrich*
|ILB
|RS Freshman
|42
|Garrett Nelson
|OLB
|Sophomore
|44
|Lane McCallum*
|DB
|Junior
|48
|Pheldarius Payne
|DL
|Junior
|49
|Bryce Benhart*
|OL
|RS Freshman
|54
|Chris Walker*
|DL
|Junior
|55
|Boe Wilson*
|OL
|Senior
|56
|Ethan Piper*
|OL
|RS Freshman
|57
|Nouredin Nouili
|OL
|Sophomore
|63
|Christian Gaylord*
|OL
|Senior
|65
|Will Farniok*
|OL
|Sophomore
|68
|Turner Corcoran
|OL
|Freshman
|69
|Matt Sichterman*
|OL
|Junior
|70
|Matt Farniok*
|OL
|Senior
|71
|Nash Hutmacher
|DL
|Freshman
|72
|Broc Bando*
|OL
|Junior
|73
|Brant Banks*
|OL
|RS Freshman
|74
|Trent Hixson*
|OL
|Junior
|75
|Brenden Jaimes
|OL
|Senior
|76
|Jared Bubak
|TE
|Senior
|80
|Kade Warner*
|WR
|Junior
|81
|Kurt Rafdal*
|TE
|Junior
|82
|Colton Feist*
|DL
|Sophomore
|82
|Travis Vokolek*
|TE
|Junior
|83
|Wyatt Liewer*
|WR
|Sophomore
|85
|Chris Hickman*
|WR
|RS Freshman
|87
|Jordon Riley
|DL
|Junior
|87
|Levi Falck
|WR
|Senior
|88
|William Pryzystup*
|P
|Sophomore
|90
|Cameron Pieper*
|LS
|Sophomore
|91
|Damion Daniels*
|DL
|Junior
|93
|Cade Mueller*
|LS
|Sophomore
|94
|Ben Stille*
|DL
|Senior
|95
|Deontre Thomas*
|DL
|Junior
|97
|Casey Rogers*
|DL
|Sophomore
|98
|Ty Robinson*
|DL
|RS Freshman
|99
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
