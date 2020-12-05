 Skip to main content
Pregame observations: Senior RB Mills a go for Huskers; DB Farmer suffers pregame injury
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nebraska looks to stop a two-game skid and faces a Purdue team that's lost three straight after starting the season 2-0. 

Here are some pregame observations: 

* Senior running back Dedrick Mills is on the trip after missing most of the past three games with an apparent right knee injury. 

Mills, the 5-foot-11, 220-pound tailback, was injured on the first series against Penn State on Nov. 14 and then missed losses against Illinois and Iowa the past two weeks. 

He has 31 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns so far on the season. His return would be a big lift, considering he's the only veteran running back on the roster. 

Freshman running back Marvin Scott is on the trip and was out on the field warming up by himself well after the rest of the roster went through warmups. 

* Nebraska had to deal with an apparent injury before the game even started. Redshirt freshman Myles Farmer went down with what looked like a lower right leg injury. He was carted off to a waiting ambulance. 

Trainers put an air cast around Farmer's leg below his knee and a staffer was putting pressure on the area around his right ankle as he was transported toward the ambulance. 

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was down with Farmer, holding his hand while the trainers put the cast on and prepared to load him into the cart. 

* Nebraska has its normal four quarterbacks on the trip in junior Adrian Martinez, redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey, freshman Logan Smothers and walk-on Matt Masker. 

Martinez took early pregame snaps with sophomore center Cam Jurgens, while McCaffrey worked with senior Matt Farniok. That's the same setup as last week when Martinez and Jurgens were both in the starting lineup. 

Nebraska travel roster

Name Position Year Number
Wan'Dale Robinson WR Sophomore 1
Caleb Tannor OLB Junior 2
Adrian Martinez QB Junior 2
Will Honas* ILB Senior 3
Keem Green* DL Junior 4
Alante Brown WR Freshman 4
Cam Taylor DB Junior 5
Quinton Newsome DB Sophomore 6
Dicaprio Bootle* DB Senior 7
Luke McCaffrey* QB RS Freshman 7
Denotai Williams* DB Senior 8
Logan Smothers QB Freshman 8
Marquel Dismuke* DB Senior 9
Jackson Hannah* ILB RS Freshman 10
Austin Allen* TE Junior 11
Tamon Lynum DB Freshman 12
JoJo Domann* OLB Senior 13
Rahmir Johnson* RB RS Freshman 14
Zavier Betts WR Freshman 15
Nadab Joseph DB Sophomore 16
Myles Farmer* DB RS Freshman 18
Matt Masker* QB Sophomore 18
Noa Pola-Gates* DB RS Freshman 21
Eteva Mauga-Clements ILB Junior 22
Cooper Jewett* RB RS Freshman 22
Isaac Gifford DB Freshman 23
Marvin Scott RB Freshman 24
Ronald Thompkins* RB RS Freshman 25
Dedrick Mills* RB Senior 26
Luke Reimer ILB Sophomore 28
Brody Belt* WR Sophomore 30
Niko Cooper OLB Sophomore 32
Connor Culp PK Senior 33
Simon Otte* OLB Sophomore 34
Phalen Sanford* DB Sophomore 37
Damian Jackson* OLB Junior 38
Garrett Snodgrass* ILB RS Freshman 41
Nick Henrich* ILB RS Freshman 42
Garrett Nelson OLB Sophomore 44
Pheldarius Payne DL Junior 49
Cameron Jurgens* OL Sophomore 51
Bryce Benhart* OL RS Freshman 54
Chris Walker* DL Junior 55
Boe Wilson* OL Senior 56
Ethan Piper* OL RS Freshman 57
Nouredin Nouili OL Sophomore 63
Christian Gaylord* OL Senior 65
Will Farniok* OL Sophomore 68
Turner Corcoran OL Freshman 69
Matt Sichterman* OL Junior 70
Matt Farniok* OL Senior 71
Broc Bando* OL Junior 73
Brant Banks* OL RS Freshman 74
Trent Hixson* OL Junior 75
Brenden Jaimes OL Senior 76
Kade Warner* WR Junior 81
Colton Feist* DL Sophomore 82
Kurt Rafdal* TE Junior 82
Travis Vokolek* TE Junior 83
Wyatt Liewer* WR Sophomore 85
Jack Stoll* TE Senior 86
Jordon Riley DL Junior 87
Chris Hickman* WR RS Freshman 87
Levi Falck WR Senior 88
Oliver Martin WR Sophomore 89
William Pryzystup* P Sophomore 90
Cameron Pieper* LS Sophomore 91
Tate Wildeman* DL Sophomore 92
Damion Daniels* DL Junior 93
Cade Mueller* LS Sophomore 94
Ben Stille* DL Senior 95
Tyler Crawford PK Freshman 96
Casey Rogers* DL Sophomore 98
Ty Robinson* DL RS Freshman 99

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

