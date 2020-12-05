Pregame observations: Senior RB Mills a go for Huskers; DB Farmer suffers pregame injury

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nebraska looks to stop a two-game skid and faces a Purdue team that's lost three straight after starting the season 2-0.

Here are some pregame observations:

* Senior running back Dedrick Mills is on the trip after missing most of the past three games with an apparent right knee injury.

Mills, the 5-foot-11, 220-pound tailback, was injured on the first series against Penn State on Nov. 14 and then missed losses against Illinois and Iowa the past two weeks.

He has 31 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns so far on the season. His return would be a big lift, considering he's the only veteran running back on the roster.

Freshman running back Marvin Scott is on the trip and was out on the field warming up by himself well after the rest of the roster went through warmups.

* Nebraska had to deal with an apparent injury before the game even started. Redshirt freshman Myles Farmer went down with what looked like a lower right leg injury. He was carted off to a waiting ambulance.

Trainers put an air cast around Farmer's leg below his knee and a staffer was putting pressure on the area around his right ankle as he was transported toward the ambulance.