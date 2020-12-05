Pregame observations: Senior RB Mills a go for Huskers; DB Farmer suffers pregame injury

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nebraska looks to stop a two-game skid and faces a Purdue team that's lost three straight after starting the season 2-0.
Here are some pregame observations:
* Senior running back Dedrick Mills is on the trip after missing most of the past three games with an apparent right knee injury.
Mills, the 5-foot-11, 220-pound tailback, was injured on the first series against Penn State on Nov. 14 and then missed losses against Illinois and Iowa the past two weeks.
He has 31 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns so far on the season. His return would be a big lift, considering he's the only veteran running back on the roster.
Freshman running back Marvin Scott is on the trip and was out on the field warming up by himself well after the rest of the roster went through warmups.
* Nebraska had to deal with an apparent injury before the game even started. Redshirt freshman Myles Farmer went down with what looked like a lower right leg injury. He was carted off to a waiting ambulance.
Trainers put an air cast around Farmer's leg below his knee and a staffer was putting pressure on the area around his right ankle as he was transported toward the ambulance.
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was down with Farmer, holding his hand while the trainers put the cast on and prepared to load him into the cart.
* Nebraska has its normal four quarterbacks on the trip in junior Adrian Martinez, redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey, freshman Logan Smothers and walk-on Matt Masker.
Martinez took early pregame snaps with sophomore center Cam Jurgens, while McCaffrey worked with senior Matt Farniok. That's the same setup as last week when Martinez and Jurgens were both in the starting lineup.
Nebraska travel roster
|Name
|Position
|Year
|Number
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Sophomore
|1
|Caleb Tannor
|OLB
|Junior
|2
|Adrian Martinez
|QB
|Junior
|2
|Will Honas*
|ILB
|Senior
|3
|Keem Green*
|DL
|Junior
|4
|Alante Brown
|WR
|Freshman
|4
|Cam Taylor
|DB
|Junior
|5
|Quinton Newsome
|DB
|Sophomore
|6
|Dicaprio Bootle*
|DB
|Senior
|7
|Luke McCaffrey*
|QB
|RS Freshman
|7
|Denotai Williams*
|DB
|Senior
|8
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|Freshman
|8
|Marquel Dismuke*
|DB
|Senior
|9
|Jackson Hannah*
|ILB
|RS Freshman
|10
|Austin Allen*
|TE
|Junior
|11
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|Freshman
|12
|JoJo Domann*
|OLB
|Senior
|13
|Rahmir Johnson*
|RB
|RS Freshman
|14
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|Freshman
|15
|Nadab Joseph
|DB
|Sophomore
|16
|Myles Farmer*
|DB
|RS Freshman
|18
|Matt Masker*
|QB
|Sophomore
|18
|Noa Pola-Gates*
|DB
|RS Freshman
|21
|Eteva Mauga-Clements
|ILB
|Junior
|22
|Cooper Jewett*
|RB
|RS Freshman
|22
|Isaac Gifford
|DB
|Freshman
|23
|Marvin Scott
|RB
|Freshman
|24
|Ronald Thompkins*
|RB
|RS Freshman
|25
|Dedrick Mills*
|RB
|Senior
|26
|Luke Reimer
|ILB
|Sophomore
|28
|Brody Belt*
|WR
|Sophomore
|30
|Niko Cooper
|OLB
|Sophomore
|32
|Connor Culp
|PK
|Senior
|33
|Simon Otte*
|OLB
|Sophomore
|34
|Phalen Sanford*
|DB
|Sophomore
|37
|Damian Jackson*
|OLB
|Junior
|38
|Garrett Snodgrass*
|ILB
|RS Freshman
|41
|Nick Henrich*
|ILB
|RS Freshman
|42
|Garrett Nelson
|OLB
|Sophomore
|44
|Pheldarius Payne
|DL
|Junior
|49
|Cameron Jurgens*
|OL
|Sophomore
|51
|Bryce Benhart*
|OL
|RS Freshman
|54
|Chris Walker*
|DL
|Junior
|55
|Boe Wilson*
|OL
|Senior
|56
|Ethan Piper*
|OL
|RS Freshman
|57
|Nouredin Nouili
|OL
|Sophomore
|63
|Christian Gaylord*
|OL
|Senior
|65
|Will Farniok*
|OL
|Sophomore
|68
|Turner Corcoran
|OL
|Freshman
|69
|Matt Sichterman*
|OL
|Junior
|70
|Matt Farniok*
|OL
|Senior
|71
|Broc Bando*
|OL
|Junior
|73
|Brant Banks*
|OL
|RS Freshman
|74
|Trent Hixson*
|OL
|Junior
|75
|Brenden Jaimes
|OL
|Senior
|76
|Kade Warner*
|WR
|Junior
|81
|Colton Feist*
|DL
|Sophomore
|82
|Kurt Rafdal*
|TE
|Junior
|82
|Travis Vokolek*
|TE
|Junior
|83
|Wyatt Liewer*
|WR
|Sophomore
|85
|Jack Stoll*
|TE
|Senior
|86
|Jordon Riley
|DL
|Junior
|87
|Chris Hickman*
|WR
|RS Freshman
|87
|Levi Falck
|WR
|Senior
|88
|Oliver Martin
|WR
|Sophomore
|89
|William Pryzystup*
|P
|Sophomore
|90
|Cameron Pieper*
|LS
|Sophomore
|91
|Tate Wildeman*
|DL
|Sophomore
|92
|Damion Daniels*
|DL
|Junior
|93
|Cade Mueller*
|LS
|Sophomore
|94
|Ben Stille*
|DL
|Senior
|95
|Tyler Crawford
|PK
|Freshman
|96
|Casey Rogers*
|DL
|Sophomore
|98
|Ty Robinson*
|DL
|RS Freshman
|99
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
