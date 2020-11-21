Pregame observations: RBs Dedrick Mills, Ronald Thompkins out for Huskers

* Expect Nebraska to break out the Blackshirt alternate uniforms today against the Illini. The home version in 2019 featured black uniforms with white pants. NU does have a new white version this year, but those would only be worn on the road.

Head coach Scott Frost said last year that he thought it would be cool if Nebraska wore the black uniforms if the defense hit certain benchmarks or played up to a certain standard on a week-to-week basis. Last week, of course, the defense notched two red zone stops in the fourth quarter against Penn State and Frost said afterward that the defense, "won the game for us."

* Transfer wide receiver Oliver Martin was among the group of returners fielding kicks and punts early in warmpus. Martin suited up for the first time last week after finding out he was eligible. He transferred from Iowa after beginning his career at Michigan.

* It appears defensive lineman Deontre Thomas will miss this week's game after begin injured last week against Penn State. Thomas took a late hit from a Nittany Lions offensive lineman and watched the rest of the game from the sideline. He was on the field for warmpus on Saturday, but was just watching as his teammates went through drills.

