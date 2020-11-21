Pregame observations: RBs Dedrick Mills, Ronald Thompkins out for Huskers

Welcome to Memorial Stadium, where Nebraska is set to host Illinois at 11 a.m.
Here are some pregame observations:
* Senior running back Dedrick Mills will not play for the Huskers.
He was on the field during early warmups walking around and taking in the sights, but when the offense came back out in uniform, he was not in pads. Neither was redshirt freshman running back Ronald Thompkins.
Mills missed most of last week's game after suffering what appeared to be a right knee injury. Frost said after the game that the injury was minor.
It also appears that freshman running back Sevion Morrison is not in uniform. Reporters from the Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald found 89 players in warmups, but not Morrison or a couple of other players who have been dressed in past weeks that are not on the dress list:
- Junior WR Omar Manning
- Freshman DB Ronald Delancy
* Junior college defensive back Nadab Joseph is in uniform for the first time, it appears. The latest edition on the roster, Joseph didn't get to Lincoln until August. He was one of the top-ranked junior college prospects in the country this past offseason and came out of high school as a top-100 recruit nationally before ending up in juco.
* Expect Nebraska to break out the Blackshirt alternate uniforms today against the Illini. The home version in 2019 featured black uniforms with white pants. NU does have a new white version this year, but those would only be worn on the road.
Head coach Scott Frost said last year that he thought it would be cool if Nebraska wore the black uniforms if the defense hit certain benchmarks or played up to a certain standard on a week-to-week basis. Last week, of course, the defense notched two red zone stops in the fourth quarter against Penn State and Frost said afterward that the defense, "won the game for us."
* Transfer wide receiver Oliver Martin was among the group of returners fielding kicks and punts early in warmpus. Martin suited up for the first time last week after finding out he was eligible. He transferred from Iowa after beginning his career at Michigan.
* It appears defensive lineman Deontre Thomas will miss this week's game after begin injured last week against Penn State. Thomas took a late hit from a Nittany Lions offensive lineman and watched the rest of the game from the sideline. He was on the field for warmpus on Saturday, but was just watching as his teammates went through drills.
This story will be updated.
