It's a sunny, blustery afternoon at Memorial Stadium and seems to be shaping up for ideal whether for a 3 p.m. kickoff between Nebraska and Northwestern.
The temperature is currently at 66 degrees.
The weekly Nebraska kicking update: It appears sophomore Barret Pickering (leg/hip) will miss his sixth straight game to open the season.
Pickering was on the field for early warmups but did not take part in any drills while a host of other Huskers got loose.
In that group: Walk-on Matt Waldoch, who joined the team a couple of weeks ago from the club soccer team after succeeding in a series of tryouts.
The other kickers getting work are what has become the Huskers' normal trio: Senior punter Isaac Armstrong, redshirt freshman punter William Przystup and sophomore walk-on defensive back Lane McCallum.
Henrich in unfirom: Nebraska freshman ILB Nick Henrich had the cleats on in early warmups and was getting stretched out on the home sideline about 85 minutes before kickoff and is in uniform with a brace for his shoulder.
The Omaha native and former Burke standout has not been in uniform yet this season as he works back from a spring shoulder injury that required surgery.
That's not to necessarily say he'll play today, but suiting up would be a good sign for Henrich's continued rehabilitation. Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said at the outset of the season that he would like to get Henrich playing time this fall if his health allows it.
