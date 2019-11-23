COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- A new face appears poised to handle kickoff duties for Nebraska on Saturday against Maryland.
Nebraska has senior walk-on Harrison Martin, who an NU official says was added to the team a few weeks ago but only showed up on the Huskers.com roster in the past day or so, on the trip and he worked on kickoffs in early warmups.
Meanwhile, sophomore Barret Pickering is not on the trip for Nebraska. It wasn't immediately clear if Pickering is unavailable due to injury or if the Huskers are holding him out of a game in order to preserve his redshirt. Pickering has appeared in three games so far this season.
The placekickers for Nebraska appear to be walk-on Matt Waldoch and senior punter Isaac Armstrong.
* Sophomore wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is not on the trip for Nebraska. He will miss his second straight game after an injury suffered late in Nov. 2's loss to Purdue.
In addition, senior wide receiver Kanawai Noa is not on the trip. Noa played last week and has been coming on recently, but he was seen earlier this week in street clothes after practice.
Robinson and Noa are second and third on NU in receiving, respectively.
You have free articles remaining.
Receivers on the trip for NU include: JD Spielman, Darien Chase, Mike Williams, Kade Warner, Jamie Nance, Jaron Woodyard and Bennett Folkers
An interesting note: Freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey took some repetitions at wide receiver during warmups.
* Senior defensive tackle Darrion Daniels missed last week's game against Wisconsin, but he's on the trip to Maryland and warming up in early warmups. It remains to be seen if he's healthy enough to actually play, but his presence on the trip is a good sign. Senior defensive lineman Carlos Davis (ankle) is also on the trip one week after he wasn't able to play against Wisconsin.
* Junior running back Dedrick Mills had some soreness this week and head coach Scott Frost also made a reference to some illness that had made the rounds among the team, but Mills is out warming up and getting stretched out a little more than an hour before kickoff.
Mills rushed for a career-best 187 yards and a touchdown last week against Wisconsin and is now averaging 5.5 yards per carry on the season.
* NU has its normal set of quarterbacks on the trip: Adrian Martinez, Noah Vedral, Luke McCaffrey and Andrew Bunch.