Pregame observations: McCaffrey not throwing in warmpus; no Betts, Reimer for Huskers; no sign of Vedral for Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Welcome to football after dark in mid-December.

Nebraska and Rutgers are about an hour before kickoff here on the East Coast. The snow moved through by yesterday afternoon and the field is fully cleared.

It's a festive evening of sorts here at SHI Stadium, as many Huskers took the field for early warmups wearing Santa hats.

Here are some other pregame observations:

* Nebraska brought five quarterbacks on the trip, when its practice has typically been to bring just four on the road.

Interestingly, freshman Logan Smothers was working with senior Matt Farniok, who typically is Nebraska's No. 2 center and has been Luke McCaffrey's snapping partner in recent weeks.

It does not appear McCaffrey has thrown the ball much at all during warmups. That could be due to an injury or because he's going to be used in a different role tonight.

Something to watch there.

* Freshman wide receiver Zavier Betts and sophomore inside linebacker Luke Reimer do not appear to be on the trip. They were each confirmed to be out according to NU's pregame radio broadcast.