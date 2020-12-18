Pregame observations: McCaffrey not throwing in warmpus; no Betts, Reimer for Huskers; no sign of Vedral for Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Welcome to football after dark in mid-December.
Nebraska and Rutgers are about an hour before kickoff here on the East Coast. The snow moved through by yesterday afternoon and the field is fully cleared.
It's a festive evening of sorts here at SHI Stadium, as many Huskers took the field for early warmups wearing Santa hats.
Here are some other pregame observations:
* Nebraska brought five quarterbacks on the trip, when its practice has typically been to bring just four on the road.
Interestingly, freshman Logan Smothers was working with senior Matt Farniok, who typically is Nebraska's No. 2 center and has been Luke McCaffrey's snapping partner in recent weeks.
It does not appear McCaffrey has thrown the ball much at all during warmups. That could be due to an injury or because he's going to be used in a different role tonight.
Something to watch there.
* Freshman wide receiver Zavier Betts and sophomore inside linebacker Luke Reimer do not appear to be on the trip. They were each confirmed to be out according to NU's pregame radio broadcast.
* Rutgers quarterback and Wahoo native Noah Vedral was not among five quarterbacks taking snaps in early warmups. The former Husker quarterback was injured in the Scarlet Knights' win last week against Maryland.
* Nebraska will be on its third holder in as many weeks. Walk-on running back Zach Weinmaster looks like the top holder tonight for Connor Culp. Last week, it was backup punter Grant Detlefsen, but he doesn't appear to be on the trip and he hasn't been on NU's travel roster so far this season.
As expected, top punter William Przystup is out again tonight and freshman walk-on Tyler Crawford will make his second straight start.
* Here is the 74-man travel roster, as best as the Journal Star can make it out based on pregame warmups. Nebraska has not provided a travel roster or a dress list for any game this season.
|Name
|Position
|Year
|Number
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Sophomore
|1
|Caleb Tannor
|OLB
|Junior
|2
|Adrian Martinez
|QB
|Junior
|2
|Will Honas*
|ILB
|Senior
|3
|Keem Green*
|DL
|Junior
|4
|Alante Brown
|WR
|Freshman
|4
|Cam Taylor
|DB
|Junior
|5
|Quinton Newsome
|DB
|Sophomore
|6
|Dicaprio Bootle*
|DB
|Senior
|7
|Luke McCaffrey*
|QB
|RS Freshman
|7
|Denotai Williams*
|DB
|Senior
|8
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|Freshman
|8
|Marquel Dismuke*
|DB
|Senior
|9
|Jackson Hannah*
|ILB
|RS Freshman
|10
|Austin Allen*
|TE
|Junior
|11
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|Freshman
|12
|JoJo Domann*
|OLB
|Senior
|13
|Brayden Miller*
|QB
|RS Freshman
|14
|Rahmir Johnson*
|RB
|RS Freshman
|14
|Matt Masker*
|QB
|Sophomore
|18
|Noa Pola-Gates*
|DB
|RS Freshman
|21
|Eteva Mauga-Clements
|ILB
|Junior
|22
|Cooper Jewett*
|RB
|RS Freshman
|22
|Isaac Gifford
|DB
|Freshman
|23
|Marvin Scott III
|RB
|Freshman
|24
|Dedrick Mills*
|RB
|Senior
|26
|Sevion Morrison
|RB
|Sophomore
|28
|Bennett Folkers*
|WR
|Sophomore
|29
|Brody Belt*
|WR
|Sophomore
|30
|Zach Weinmaster*
|RB
|RS Freshman
|31
|Niko Cooper
|OLB
|Sophomore
|32
|Connor Culp
|PK
|Senior
|33
|Chase Contrerez
|PK
|Sophomore
|36
|Phalen Sanford*
|DB
|Sophomore
|37
|Damian Jackson*
|OLB
|Junior
|38
|Garrett Snodgrass*
|ILB
|RS Freshman
|41
|Nick Henrich*
|ILB
|RS Freshman
|42
|Garrett Nelson
|OLB
|Sophomore
|44
|David Alston*
|OLB
|Sophomore
|45
|Lane McCallum*
|DB
|Junior
|48
|Pheldarius Payne
|DL
|Junior
|49
|Cameron Jurgens*
|OL
|Sophomore
|51
|Mosai Newsom*
|DL
|RS Freshman
|52
|Bryce Benhart*
|OL
|RS Freshman
|54
|Chris Walker*
|DL
|Junior
|55
|Boe Wilson*
|OL
|Senior
|56
|Ethan Piper*
|OL
|RS Freshman
|57
|Christian Gaylord*
|OL
|Senior
|65
|Will Farniok*
|OL
|Sophomore
|68
|Turner Corcoran
|OL
|Freshman
|69
|Matt Sichterman*
|OL
|Junior
|70
|Matt Farniok*
|OL
|Senior
|71
|Nash Hutmacher
|DL
|Freshman
|72
|Broc Bando*
|OL
|Junior
|73
|Brant Banks*
|OL
|RS Freshman
|74
|Trent Hixson*
|OL
|Junior
|75
|Kade Warner*
|WR
|Junior
|81
|Colton Feist*
|DL
|Sophomore
|82
|Kurt Rafdal*
|TE
|Junior
|82
|Travis Vokolek*
|TE
|Junior
|83
|Wyatt Liewer*
|WR
|Sophomore
|85
|Jack Stoll*
|TE
|Senior
|86
|Jordon Riley
|DL
|Junior
|87
|Chris Hickman*
|WR
|RS Freshman
|87
|Levi Falck
|WR
|Senior
|88
|Oliver Martin
|WR
|Sophomore
|89
|Ben Lingenfelter
|DL
|Senior
|90
|Cameron Pieper*
|LS
|Sophomore
|91
|Damion Daniels*
|DL
|Junior
|93
|Cade Mueller*
|LS
|Sophomore
|94
|Ben Stille*
|DL
|Senior
|95
|Tyler Crawford
|PK
|Freshman
|96
|Casey Rogers*
|DL
|Sophomore
|98
|Ty Robinson*
|DL
|RS Freshman
|99
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
