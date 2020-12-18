 Skip to main content
Pregame observations: McCaffrey not throwing in warmpus; no Betts, Reimer for Huskers; no sign of Vedral for Rutgers
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 12.5

Nebraska receiver Zavier Betts tries to work his way around Purdue's Kieren Douglas on Dec. 5 in West Lafayette, Ind.

 Purdue Athletics

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Welcome to football after dark in mid-December. 

Nebraska and Rutgers are about an hour before kickoff here on the East Coast. The snow moved through by yesterday afternoon and the field is fully cleared. 

It's a festive evening of sorts here at SHI Stadium, as many Huskers took the field for early warmups wearing Santa hats. 

Here are some other pregame observations: 

* Nebraska brought five quarterbacks on the trip, when its practice has typically been to bring just four on the road. 

Interestingly, freshman Logan Smothers was working with senior Matt Farniok, who typically is Nebraska's No. 2 center and has been Luke McCaffrey's snapping partner in recent weeks. 

It does not appear McCaffrey has thrown the ball much at all during warmups. That could be due to an injury or because he's going to be used in a different role tonight. 

Something to watch there. 

* Freshman wide receiver Zavier Betts and sophomore inside linebacker Luke Reimer do not appear to be on the trip. They were each confirmed to be out according to NU's pregame radio broadcast. 

* Rutgers quarterback and Wahoo native Noah Vedral was not among five quarterbacks taking snaps in early warmups. The former Husker quarterback was injured in the Scarlet Knights' win last week against Maryland. 

* Nebraska will be on its third holder in as many weeks. Walk-on running back Zach Weinmaster looks like the top holder tonight for Connor Culp. Last week, it was backup punter Grant Detlefsen, but he doesn't appear to be on the trip and he hasn't been on NU's travel roster so far this season. 

As expected, top punter William Przystup is out again tonight and freshman walk-on Tyler Crawford will make his second straight start. 

* Here is the 74-man travel roster, as best as the Journal Star can make it out based on pregame warmups. Nebraska has not provided a travel roster or a dress list for any game this season. 

Name Position Year Number
Wan'Dale Robinson WR Sophomore 1
Caleb Tannor OLB Junior 2
Adrian Martinez QB Junior 2
Will Honas* ILB Senior 3
Keem Green* DL Junior 4
Alante Brown WR Freshman 4
Cam Taylor DB Junior 5
Quinton Newsome DB Sophomore 6
Dicaprio Bootle* DB Senior 7
Luke McCaffrey* QB RS Freshman 7
Denotai Williams* DB Senior 8
Logan Smothers QB Freshman 8
Marquel Dismuke* DB Senior 9
Jackson Hannah* ILB RS Freshman 10
Austin Allen* TE Junior 11
Tamon Lynum DB Freshman 12
JoJo Domann* OLB Senior 13
Brayden Miller* QB RS Freshman 14
Rahmir Johnson* RB RS Freshman 14
Matt Masker* QB Sophomore 18
Noa Pola-Gates* DB RS Freshman 21
Eteva Mauga-Clements ILB Junior 22
Cooper Jewett* RB RS Freshman 22
Isaac Gifford DB Freshman 23
Marvin Scott III RB Freshman 24
Dedrick Mills* RB Senior 26
Sevion Morrison RB Sophomore 28
Bennett Folkers* WR Sophomore 29
Brody Belt* WR Sophomore 30
Zach Weinmaster* RB RS Freshman 31
Niko Cooper OLB Sophomore 32
Connor Culp PK Senior 33
Chase Contrerez PK Sophomore 36
Phalen Sanford* DB Sophomore 37
Damian Jackson* OLB Junior 38
Garrett Snodgrass* ILB RS Freshman 41
Nick Henrich* ILB RS Freshman 42
Garrett Nelson OLB Sophomore 44
David Alston* OLB Sophomore 45
Lane McCallum* DB Junior 48
Pheldarius Payne DL Junior 49
Cameron Jurgens* OL Sophomore 51
Mosai Newsom* DL RS Freshman 52
Bryce Benhart* OL RS Freshman 54
Chris Walker* DL Junior 55
Boe Wilson* OL Senior 56
Ethan Piper* OL RS Freshman 57
Christian Gaylord* OL Senior 65
Will Farniok* OL Sophomore 68
Turner Corcoran OL Freshman 69
Matt Sichterman* OL Junior 70
Matt Farniok* OL Senior 71
Nash Hutmacher DL Freshman 72
Broc Bando* OL Junior 73
Brant Banks* OL RS Freshman 74
Trent Hixson* OL Junior 75
Kade Warner* WR Junior 81
Colton Feist* DL Sophomore 82
Kurt Rafdal* TE Junior 82
Travis Vokolek* TE Junior 83
Wyatt Liewer* WR Sophomore 85
Jack Stoll* TE Senior 86
Jordon Riley DL Junior 87
Chris Hickman* WR RS Freshman 87
Levi Falck WR Senior 88
Oliver Martin WR Sophomore 89
Ben Lingenfelter DL Senior 90
Cameron Pieper* LS Sophomore 91
Damion Daniels* DL Junior 93
Cade Mueller* LS Sophomore 94
Ben Stille* DL Senior 95
Tyler Crawford PK Freshman 96
Casey Rogers* DL Sophomore 98
Ty Robinson* DL RS Freshman 99

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0
0
0
0
0

