 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pregame observations: McCaffrey makes first start; Jurgens returns from injury
View Comments
top story

Pregame observations: McCaffrey makes first start; Jurgens returns from injury

{{featured_button_text}}
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.14

Nebraska quarterbacks Luke McCaffrey (right) and Adrian Martinez talk during pregame warmups before hosting Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Good Saturday morning from Memorial Stadium. 

The first home football game of the year is on tap as Nebraska is set to host Penn State in a surprising battle of winless teams. 

It is Luke McCaffrey's time. He made his first career start Saturday against the Nittany Lions.  

* Nebraska sophomore center Cameron Jurgens returned from injury after missing one game.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

* Senior tight end Jack Stoll is also going through early warmups with the tight ends. The veteran suffered an apparent left knee injury in the opener against Ohio State and did not play against Northwestern. 

* One player not seen going through warmups: Junior wide receiver Omar Manning. 

* One to keep an eye on: Transfer walk-on receiver Oliver Martin was on the field catching passes about two hours before kickoff. 

The Iowa transfer (and former four-star recruit) has not made either road trip so far this season for Nebraska. Just before the season started, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Martin had not received word on his eligibility this season as of yet. 

It is possible that Martin didn't make the trip because he simply isn't in the top group of receiving options for the Huskers, or it's possible he's only recently got word about his eligibility. It will be interesting to see if he's active today either way. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
2
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How does Nebraska beat Penn State? Here are 3 keys to a Husker triumph

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News