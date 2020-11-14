Pregame observations: McCaffrey makes first start; Jurgens returns from injury

Good Saturday morning from Memorial Stadium.

The first home football game of the year is on tap as Nebraska is set to host Penn State in a surprising battle of winless teams.

It is Luke McCaffrey's time. He made his first career start Saturday against the Nittany Lions.

* Nebraska sophomore center Cameron Jurgens returned from injury after missing one game.

* Senior tight end Jack Stoll is also going through early warmups with the tight ends. The veteran suffered an apparent left knee injury in the opener against Ohio State and did not play against Northwestern.

* One player not seen going through warmups: Junior wide receiver Omar Manning.

* One to keep an eye on: Transfer walk-on receiver Oliver Martin was on the field catching passes about two hours before kickoff.

The Iowa transfer (and former four-star recruit) has not made either road trip so far this season for Nebraska. Just before the season started, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Martin had not received word on his eligibility this season as of yet.

It is possible that Martin didn't make the trip because he simply isn't in the top group of receiving options for the Huskers, or it's possible he's only recently got word about his eligibility. It will be interesting to see if he's active today either way.

