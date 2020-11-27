Pregame observations: Martinez returns to the starting lineup plus a look at Nebraska's travel roster

IOWA CITY, Iowa — It's a quintessential late November day for football at Kinnick Stadium, with temperatures in the upper 30s as kickoff approaches.

Here are some pregame observations:

* Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez returned to the starting lineup after redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey started the past two games for the Huskers.

Martinez took snaps with Cameron Jurgens in early warmups. Redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey took snaps from senior Matt Farniok.

Typically, the starter has taken the snaps with Jurgens before the game and the players tend not to rotate much.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

* Through the first round of warmups, there's been no sign of senior running back Dedrick Mills, who has missed most of the past two games with an apparent right knee injury.

* Redshirt freshman linebacker Nick Henrich was going through warmups with the inside linebackers group and could be poised to slide back inside due to the injury to senior Collin Miller.

Henrich switched to outside linebacker before the season in an effort to get him on the field more regularly, but he knows the inside positions, too.