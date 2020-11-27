 Skip to main content
Pregame observations: Martinez returns to the starting lineup plus a look at Nebraska's travel roster
Pregame observations: Martinez returns to the starting lineup plus a look at Nebraska's travel roster

Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium is shown Friday in Iowa City, Iowa.

 PARKER GABRIEL, Lincoln Journal Star

IOWA CITY, Iowa — It's a quintessential late November day for football at Kinnick Stadium, with temperatures in the upper 30s as kickoff approaches. 

Here are some pregame observations: 

* Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez returned to the starting lineup after redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey started the past two games for the Huskers. 

Martinez took snaps with Cameron Jurgens in early warmups. Redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey took snaps from senior Matt Farniok. 

Typically, the starter has taken the snaps with Jurgens before the game and the players tend not to rotate much. 

* Through the first round of warmups, there's been no sign of senior running back Dedrick Mills, who has missed most of the past two games with an apparent right knee injury. 

* Redshirt freshman linebacker Nick Henrich was going through warmups with the inside linebackers group and could be poised to slide back inside due to the injury to senior Collin Miller. 

Henrich switched to outside linebacker before the season in an effort to get him on the field more regularly, but he knows the inside positions, too. 

* Miller made the trip, as expected, but he will not play. Miller was one of the first players out on the field after Nebraska arrived at the stadium about two hours before kickoff. Nice to see him walking around and talking with teammates less than a week after that scary injury against Illinois. 

* Below is Nebraska's 74-man travel roster, compiled by reporters from the Journal Star and Omaha World Herald. Nebraska has not provided a travel roster or an acknowledgement of who is and is not available for any games so far in 2020. 

Name Position Year Number
Wan'Dale Robinson WR Sophomore 1
Caleb Tannor OLB Junior 2
Adrian Martinez QB Junior 2
Will Honas* ILB Senior 3
Keem Green* DL Junior 4
Alante Brown WR Freshman 4
Cam Taylor DB Junior 5
Quinton Newsome DB Sophomore 6
Luke McCaffrey* QB RS Freshman 7
Dicaprio Bootle* DB Senior 7
Denotai Williams* DB Senior 8
Logan Smothers QB Freshman 8
Marquel Dismuke* DB Senior 9
Jackson Hannah* ILB RS Freshman 10
Austin Allen* TE Junior 11
Tamon Lynum DB Freshman 12
JoJo Domann* OLB Senior 13
Rahmir Johnson* RB RS Freshman 14
Zavier Betts WR Freshman 15
Nadab Joseph DB Sophomore 16
Matt Masker* QB Sophomore 18
Myles Farmer* DB RS Freshman 18
Noa Pola-Gates* DB RS Freshman 21
Eteva Mauga-Clements ILB Junior 22
Cooper Jewett* RB RS Freshman 22
Isaac Gifford DB Freshman 23
Marvin Scott III RB Freshman 24
Ronald Thompkins* RB RS Freshman 25
Luke Reimer ILB Sophomore 28
Niko Cooper OLB Sophomore 32
Connor Culp PK Senior 33
Phalen Sanford* DB Sophomore 37
Damian Jackson* OLB Junior 38
Brody Belt* WR Sophomore 30
Garrett Snodgrass* ILB RS Freshman 41
Nick Henrich* ILB RS Freshman 42
Garrett Nelson OLB Sophomore 44
Pheldarius Payne DL Junior 49
Cameron Jurgens* OL Sophomore 51
Mosai Newsom* DL RS Freshman 52
Bryce Benhart* OL RS Freshman 54
Chris Walker* DL Junior 55
Boe Wilson* OL Senior 56
Ethan Piper* OL RS Freshman 57
Nouredin Nouili OL Sophomore 63
Christian Gaylord* OL Senior 65
Will Farniok* OL Sophomore 68
Turner Corcoran OL Freshman 69
Matt Sichterman* OL Junior 70
Matt Farniok* OL Senior 71
Nash Hutmacher DL Freshman 72
Broc Bando* OL Junior 73
Brant Banks* OL RS Freshman 74
Trent Hixson* OL Junior 75
Brenden Jaimes OL Senior 76
Kade Warner* WR Junior 81
Kurt Rafdal* TE Junior 82
Colton Feist* DL Sophomore 82
Travis Vokolek* TE Junior 83
Wyatt Liewer* WR Sophomore 85
Jack Stoll* TE Senior 86
Chris Hickman* WR RS Freshman 87
Jordon Riley DL Junior 87
Levi Falck WR Senior 88
Oliver Martin WR Sophomore 89
William Pryzystup* P Sophomore 90
Cameron Pieper* LS Sophomore 91
Tate Wildeman* DL Sophomore 92
Damion Daniels* DL Junior 93
Cade Mueller* LS Sophomore 94
Ben Stille* DL Senior 95
Tyler Crawford PK Freshman 96
Casey Rogers* DL Sophomore 98
Ty Robinson* DL RS Freshman 99

This story will be updated. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

