Pregame observations: Martinez returns to the starting lineup plus a look at Nebraska's travel roster

IOWA CITY, Iowa — It's a quintessential late November day for football at Kinnick Stadium, with temperatures in the upper 30s as kickoff approaches.
Here are some pregame observations:
* Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez returned to the starting lineup after redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey started the past two games for the Huskers.
Martinez took snaps with Cameron Jurgens in early warmups. Redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey took snaps from senior Matt Farniok.
Typically, the starter has taken the snaps with Jurgens before the game and the players tend not to rotate much.
* Through the first round of warmups, there's been no sign of senior running back Dedrick Mills, who has missed most of the past two games with an apparent right knee injury.
* Redshirt freshman linebacker Nick Henrich was going through warmups with the inside linebackers group and could be poised to slide back inside due to the injury to senior Collin Miller.
Henrich switched to outside linebacker before the season in an effort to get him on the field more regularly, but he knows the inside positions, too.
* Miller made the trip, as expected, but he will not play. Miller was one of the first players out on the field after Nebraska arrived at the stadium about two hours before kickoff. Nice to see him walking around and talking with teammates less than a week after that scary injury against Illinois.
* Below is Nebraska's 74-man travel roster, compiled by reporters from the Journal Star and Omaha World Herald. Nebraska has not provided a travel roster or an acknowledgement of who is and is not available for any games so far in 2020.
|Name
|Position
|Year
|Number
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Sophomore
|1
|Caleb Tannor
|OLB
|Junior
|2
|Adrian Martinez
|QB
|Junior
|2
|Will Honas*
|ILB
|Senior
|3
|Keem Green*
|DL
|Junior
|4
|Alante Brown
|WR
|Freshman
|4
|Cam Taylor
|DB
|Junior
|5
|Quinton Newsome
|DB
|Sophomore
|6
|Luke McCaffrey*
|QB
|RS Freshman
|7
|Dicaprio Bootle*
|DB
|Senior
|7
|Denotai Williams*
|DB
|Senior
|8
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|Freshman
|8
|Marquel Dismuke*
|DB
|Senior
|9
|Jackson Hannah*
|ILB
|RS Freshman
|10
|Austin Allen*
|TE
|Junior
|11
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|Freshman
|12
|JoJo Domann*
|OLB
|Senior
|13
|Rahmir Johnson*
|RB
|RS Freshman
|14
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|Freshman
|15
|Nadab Joseph
|DB
|Sophomore
|16
|Matt Masker*
|QB
|Sophomore
|18
|Myles Farmer*
|DB
|RS Freshman
|18
|Noa Pola-Gates*
|DB
|RS Freshman
|21
|Eteva Mauga-Clements
|ILB
|Junior
|22
|Cooper Jewett*
|RB
|RS Freshman
|22
|Isaac Gifford
|DB
|Freshman
|23
|Marvin Scott III
|RB
|Freshman
|24
|Ronald Thompkins*
|RB
|RS Freshman
|25
|Luke Reimer
|ILB
|Sophomore
|28
|Niko Cooper
|OLB
|Sophomore
|32
|Connor Culp
|PK
|Senior
|33
|Phalen Sanford*
|DB
|Sophomore
|37
|Damian Jackson*
|OLB
|Junior
|38
|Brody Belt*
|WR
|Sophomore
|30
|Garrett Snodgrass*
|ILB
|RS Freshman
|41
|Nick Henrich*
|ILB
|RS Freshman
|42
|Garrett Nelson
|OLB
|Sophomore
|44
|Pheldarius Payne
|DL
|Junior
|49
|Cameron Jurgens*
|OL
|Sophomore
|51
|Mosai Newsom*
|DL
|RS Freshman
|52
|Bryce Benhart*
|OL
|RS Freshman
|54
|Chris Walker*
|DL
|Junior
|55
|Boe Wilson*
|OL
|Senior
|56
|Ethan Piper*
|OL
|RS Freshman
|57
|Nouredin Nouili
|OL
|Sophomore
|63
|Christian Gaylord*
|OL
|Senior
|65
|Will Farniok*
|OL
|Sophomore
|68
|Turner Corcoran
|OL
|Freshman
|69
|Matt Sichterman*
|OL
|Junior
|70
|Matt Farniok*
|OL
|Senior
|71
|Nash Hutmacher
|DL
|Freshman
|72
|Broc Bando*
|OL
|Junior
|73
|Brant Banks*
|OL
|RS Freshman
|74
|Trent Hixson*
|OL
|Junior
|75
|Brenden Jaimes
|OL
|Senior
|76
|Kade Warner*
|WR
|Junior
|81
|Kurt Rafdal*
|TE
|Junior
|82
|Colton Feist*
|DL
|Sophomore
|82
|Travis Vokolek*
|TE
|Junior
|83
|Wyatt Liewer*
|WR
|Sophomore
|85
|Jack Stoll*
|TE
|Senior
|86
|Chris Hickman*
|WR
|RS Freshman
|87
|Jordon Riley
|DL
|Junior
|87
|Levi Falck
|WR
|Senior
|88
|Oliver Martin
|WR
|Sophomore
|89
|William Pryzystup*
|P
|Sophomore
|90
|Cameron Pieper*
|LS
|Sophomore
|91
|Tate Wildeman*
|DL
|Sophomore
|92
|Damion Daniels*
|DL
|Junior
|93
|Cade Mueller*
|LS
|Sophomore
|94
|Ben Stille*
|DL
|Senior
|95
|Tyler Crawford
|PK
|Freshman
|96
|Casey Rogers*
|DL
|Sophomore
|98
|Ty Robinson*
|DL
|RS Freshman
|99
This story will be updated.
