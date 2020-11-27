 Skip to main content
Pregame observations: Martinez, Jurgens working together early for Huskers
Pregame observations: Martinez, Jurgens working together early for Huskers

Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium is shown Friday in Iowa City, Iowa.

 PARKER GABRIEL, Lincoln Journal Star

IOWA CITY, Iowa — It's a quintessential late November day for football at Kinnick Stadium, with temperatures in the upper 30s as kickoff approaches. 

Here are some pregame observations: 

* In one hint at what the quarterback situation might look like, junior Adrian Martinez is taking snaps with Cameron Jurgens in early warmups. Redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey took snaps from senior Matt Farniok. 

Typically, the starter has taken the snaps with Jurgens before the game and the players tend not to rotate much. 

* Through the first round of warm-ups, there's been no sign of senior running back Dedrick Mills, who has missed most of the past two games with an apparent right knee injury. 

* Redshirt freshman linebacker Nick Henrich was going through warmups with the inside linebackers group and could be poised to slide back inside due to the injury to senior Collin Miller. 

Henrich switched to outside linebacker before the season in an effort to get him on the field more regularly, but he knows the inside positions, too. 

* Miller made the trip, as expected, but he will not play. Miller was one of the first players out on the field after Nebraska arrived at the stadium about two hours before kickoff. Nice to see him walking around and talking with teammates less than a week after that scary injury against Illinois. 

This story will be updated. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

