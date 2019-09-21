CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Welcome to Big Ten play.
Nebraska (2-1) and Illinois (2-1) kick off here shortly after 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
In the meantime, here are some pregame observations:
More than two hours before kickoff, sophomore defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt was one of the first players on the field for the Huskers, making a slow walk around the field with sophomore running back Maurice Washington.
Junior left tackle Brenden Jaimes, who suffered an apparent left leg injury against NIU, is also on the travel roster Nebraska distributed to reporters before the game.
No official word yet whether Taylor-Britt, who suffered an apparent right shoulder injury last week against Northern Illinois, or Jaimes will be available tonight, but it's a good sign at least that they're on the trip.
Both took full part in warm-ups.
Both practiced at least to some degree this week, but head coach Scott Frost wasn't willing to divulge any further details about the playing status of either.
If Jaimes can't play, expect Broc Bando to start at left tackle.
Warner, Pickering not on trip: Sophomore receiver Kade Warner and sophomore place kicker Barret Pickering did not make the trip. Warner's been out since early in preseason camp with an injury and Pickering has missed the first three games due to a leg injury.
Others who made the trip to Colorado but did not make the 74-man roster this week: Freshman defensive backs Myles Farmer and Noa Pola-Gates, freshman offensive lineman Brant Banks, defensive lineman Tate Wildeman and freshman walk-on kicker Dylan Jorgensen.
(Not the) Windy City: There's a sturdy breeze blowing through Memorial Stadium in the early evening, enough certainly to have an affect on the kicking game if not the quarterbacks.
Something to watch, especially given the Huskers' adventures in the kicking department through three games this fall.
Senior punter Isaac Armstrong and freshman walk-on Dylan Jorgensen (undisclosed injury) are just 2-of-6 on field-goal attempts so far this season, and sophomore walk-on Lane McCallum may have some place-kicking duties Saturday night.
