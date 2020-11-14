 Skip to main content
Pregame observations: Jurgens, Stoll going through early warmups
top story

Pregame observations: Jurgens, Stoll going through early warmups

Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24

Nebraska offensive lineman Cameron Jurgens (51) looks to the sideline during the first quarter against Ohio State on Oct. 24 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

 JOSHUA BICKEL, Pool via Ohio State Athletics

Good Saturday morning from Memorial Stadium. 

The first home football game of the year is on tap as Nebraska is set to host Penn State in a surprising battle of winless teams. 

Here are some pregame observations: 

* Nebraska sophomore center Cameron Jurgens is out on the field working for early warmups. While that doesn't guarantee he will play, it is a positive sign at least after he missed the Huskers' road trip due to an injury, which sources indicated to the Journal Star were related to his foot. 

Something to watch going forward, but he was snapping to redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey in early warmups. 

* Senior tight end Jack Stoll is also going through early warmups with the tight ends. The veteran suffered an apparent left knee injury in the opener against Ohio State and did not play against Northwestern. 

* One to keep an eye on: Transfer walk-on receiver Oliver Martin was on the field catching passes about two hours before kickoff. 

The Iowa transfer (and former four-star recruit) has not made either road trip so far this season for Nebraska. Just before the season started, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said Martin had not received word on his eligibility this season as of yet. 

It is possible that Martin didn't make the trip because he simply isn't in the top group of receiving options for the Huskers, or it's possible he's only recently got word about his eligibility. It will be interesting to see if he's active today either way. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017.

