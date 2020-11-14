Pregame observations: Jurgens, Stoll going through early warmups

Good Saturday morning from Memorial Stadium.

The first home football game of the year is on tap as Nebraska is set to host Penn State in a surprising battle of winless teams.

Here are some pregame observations:

* Nebraska sophomore center Cameron Jurgens is out on the field working for early warmups. While that doesn't guarantee he will play, it is a positive sign at least after he missed the Huskers' road trip due to an injury, which sources indicated to the Journal Star were related to his foot.

Something to watch going forward, but he was snapping to redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey in early warmups.

* Senior tight end Jack Stoll is also going through early warmups with the tight ends. The veteran suffered an apparent left knee injury in the opener against Ohio State and did not play against Northwestern.

* One to keep an eye on: Transfer walk-on receiver Oliver Martin was on the field catching passes about two hours before kickoff.