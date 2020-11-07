 Skip to main content
Pregame observations: Jurgens out vs. Northwestern, prompting reshuffled OL
Nebraska at Ohio St., 10.24

Nebraska offensive lineman Cameron Jurgens (51) looks to the sideline during the first quarter against Ohio State on Oct. 24 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

 JOSHUA BICKEL, Pool via Ohio State Athletics

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Nebraska appears to be without a key cog in its offensive line Saturday against Northwestern. 

Sophomore center Cameron Jurgens is dealing with an injury that may prevent him from playing against the Wildcats, two sources told the Journal Star. It does not appear he made the trip with NU. 

In fact, it appears Matt Farniok, who moved from tackle to guard this offseason, will start at center. Senior Boe Wilson is back in his old spot of right guard and redshirt freshman Ethan Piper is taking top-line reps at left guard. 

The exact nature of Jurgens' injury is not known, but the Beatrice native, has dealt with injuries to each of his feet over the course of his career. Against Ohio State on Oct. 24, Jurgens briefly left the game against the Buckeyes late in the first half but returned to action in the second half. 

When Jurgens, who played well against OSU and showed signs of the kind of high-caliber play NU coaches expected from him when they moved him to center from tight end before the 2019 season, it was sophomore Will Farniok who replaced him. 

Piper rotated at left guard with senior Boe Wilson at Ohio State, splitting snaps about evenly. 

Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Greg Austin has expressed confidence in his group throughout the offseason because of its depth, and that depth will be tested Saturday. 

Other pregame notes: 

*Here are the Nebraska players that traveled for the first time this year: Omar Manning, Luke Reimer, Chris Walker, Damian Jackson, Nash Hutmacher, Jared Bubak.

Reimer will be asked to play a big role right away, joining seniors Will Honas and Collin Miller in a rotation at inside linebacker. 

The players who were at Ohio State but are not in Evanston: Jackson Hannah, Ronald Thompkins, Bennett Folkers, Cam Jurgens, Jack Stoll, Tate Wildeman.

* Below is Nebraska's 74-man travel roster, as compiled by reporters from the Journal Star and Omaha World Herald 

Name Position Year Number
Ronald Delancy III DB Freshman 0
Wan'Dale Robinson WR Sophomore 1
Caleb Tannor OLB Junior 2
Adrian Martinez QB Junior 2
Will Honas* ILB Senior 3
Keem Green* DL Junior 4
Alante Brown WR Freshman 4
Cam Taylor DB Junior 5
Omar Manning WR Junior 5
Quinton Newsome DB Sophomore 6
Marcus Fleming WR Freshman 6
Luke McCaffrey* QB RS Freshman 7
Dicaprio Bootle* DB Senior 7
Denotai Williams* DB Senior 8
Logan Smothers QB Freshman 8
Marquel Dismuke* DB Senior 9
Austin Allen* TE Junior 11
Tamon Lynum DB Freshman 12
JoJo Domann* OLB Senior 13
Rahmir Johnson* RB RS Freshman 14
Zavier Betts WR Freshman 15
Matt Masker* QB Sophomore 18
Myles Farmer* DB RS Freshman 18
Tyler Crawford PK Freshman 96
Eteva Mauga-Clements ILB Junior 22
Cooper Jewett* RB RS Freshman 22
Isaac Gifford DB Freshman 23
Marvin Scott III RB Freshman 24
Dedrick Mills* RB Senior 26
Noa Pola-Gates* DB RS Freshman 21
Luke Reimer ILB Sophomore 28
Collin Miller* ILB Senior 31
Niko Cooper OLB Sophomore 32
Connor Culp PK Senior 33
Simon Otte* OLB Sophomore 34
Damian Jackson* OLB Junior 38
Brody Belt* WR Sophomore 38
Garrett Snodgrass* ILB RS Freshman 41
Nick Henrich* ILB RS Freshman 42
Garrett Nelson OLB Sophomore 44
Lane McCallum* DB Junior 48
Pheldarius Payne DL Junior 49
Bryce Benhart* OL RS Freshman 54
Chris Walker* DL Junior 55
Boe Wilson* OL Senior 56
Ethan Piper* OL RS Freshman 57
Nouredin Nouili OL Sophomore 63
Christian Gaylord* OL Senior 65
Will Farniok* OL Sophomore 68
Turner Corcoran OL Freshman 69
Matt Sichterman* OL Junior 70
Matt Farniok* OL Senior 71
Nash Hutmacher DL Freshman 72
Broc Bando* OL Junior 73
Brant Banks* OL RS Freshman 74
Trent Hixson* OL Junior 75
Brenden Jaimes OL Senior 76
Jared Bubak TE Senior 80
Kade Warner* WR Junior 81
Kurt Rafdal* TE Junior 82
Colton Feist* DL Sophomore 82
Travis Vokolek* TE Junior 83
Wyatt Liewer* WR Sophomore 85
Chris Hickman* WR RS Freshman 87
Jordon Riley DL Junior 87
Levi Falck WR Senior 88
William Pryzystup* P Sophomore 90
Cameron Pieper* LS Sophomore 91
Damion Daniels* DL Junior 93
Cade Mueller* LS Sophomore 94
Ben Stille* DL Senior 95
Deontre Thomas* DL Junior 97
Casey Rogers* DL Sophomore 98
Ty Robinson* DL RS Freshman 99

10 Huskers to watch this season

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

