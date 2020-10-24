 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pregame observations: ILB Riley, WR Manning did not make the trip to OSU
View Comments
editor's pick top story

Pregame observations: ILB Riley, WR Manning did not make the trip to OSU

{{featured_button_text}}
Ohio Stadium
PARKER GABRIEL, Journal Star

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As Nebraska and Ohio State near kickoff, here are a couple of brief observations.

* It does not appear sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer made the trip. The former North Star standout was not warming up with the linebackers about an hour before kickoff. Redshirt freshman Nick Henrich warmed up with the outside linebackers.

*WR Omar Manning did not make the trip. Meanwhile, juco defensive lineman Jordon Riley made the trip, according to the Husker Sports' broadcast pregame, but is injured and may not play. He was not in uniform for pregame warmups. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

*Nebraska brought four quarterbacks: Adrian Martinez, Luke McCaffrey, Logan Smothers and Matt Masker.

Here's a running travel roster compiled by reporters from the Journal Star and Omaha World Herald, which unofficially accounts for all 74 available spots. NU did not provide a travel roster as it has in past years. 

Name Position Year Number
Ronald Delancy III DB Freshman 0
Wan'Dale Robinson WR Sophomore 1
Caleb Tannor OLB Junior 2
Adrian Martinez QB Junior 2
Will Honas* ILB Senior 3
Keem Green* DL Junior 4
Alante Brown WR Freshman 4
Cam Taylor DB Junior 5
Quinton Newsome DB Sophomore 6
Marcus Fleming WR Freshman 6
Luke McCaffrey* QB RS Freshman 7
Dicaprio Bootle* DB Senior 7
Denotai Williams* DB Senior 8
Logan Smothers QB Freshman 8
Marquel Dismuke* DB Senior 9
Jackson Hannah* ILB RS Freshman 10
Austin Allen* TE Junior 11
Tamon Lynum DB Freshman 12
JoJo Domann* OLB Senior 13
Rahmir Johnson* RB RS Freshman 14
Zavier Betts WR Freshman 15
Matt Masker* QB Sophomore 18
Myles Farmer* DB RS Freshman 18
Tyler Crawford PK Freshman 21
Noa Pola-Gates DB RS Freshman 21
Eteva Mauga-Clements ILB Junior 22
Cooper Jewett* RB RS Freshman 22
Isaac Gifford DB Freshman 23
Marvin Scott III RB Freshman 24
Ronald Thompkins* RB RS Freshman 25
Dedrick Mills* RB Senior 26
Bennett Folkers WR Sophomore 29
Collin Miller* ILB Senior 31
Niko Cooper OLB Sophomore 32
Connor Culp PK Senior 33
Simon Otte* OLB Sophomore 34
Brody Belt* WR Sophomore 38
Garrett Snodgrass* ILB RS Freshman 41
Nick Henrich* ILB RS Freshman 42
Garrett Nelson OLB Sophomore 44
Lane McCallum* DB Junior 48
Pheldarius Payne DL Junior 49
Cameron Jurgens* OL Sophomore 51
Bryce Benhart* OL RS Freshman 54
Boe Wilson* OL Senior 56
Ethan Piper* OL RS Freshman 57
Nouredin Nouili OL Sophomore 63
Christian Gaylord* OL Senior 65
Will Farniok* OL Sophomore 68
Turner Corcoran OL Freshman 69
Matt Sichterman* OL Junior 70
Matt Farniok* OL Senior 71
Broc Bando* OL Junior 73
Brant Banks* OL RS Freshman 74
Trent Hixson* OL Junior 75
Brenden Jaimes OL Senior 76
Kade Warner* WR Junior 81
Kurt Rafdal* TE Junior 82
Colton Feist* DL Sophomore 82
Travis Vokolek* TE Junior 83
Wyatt Liewer* WR Sophomore 85
Jack Stoll* TE Senior 86
Chris Hickman* WR RS Freshman 87
Jordon Riley DL Junior 87
Levi Falck WR Senior 88
William Pryzystup* P Sophomore 90
Cameron Pieper* LS Sophomore 91
Tate Wildeman* DL Sophomore 92
Damion Daniels* DL Junior 93
Cade Mueller* LS Sophomore 94
Ben Stille* DL Senior 95
Deontre Thomas* DL Junior 97
Casey Rogers* DL Sophomore 98
Ty Robinson* DL RS Freshman 99
Watch Now: Three keys to the Huskers' season opener at Ohio State

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Erik Chinander talks 'fine line' in preparing for season; bringing own 'juice' and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News