Pregame observations: ILB Riley, WR Manning did not make the trip to OSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As Nebraska and Ohio State near kickoff, here are a couple of brief observations.

* It does not appear sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer made the trip. The former North Star standout was not warming up with the linebackers about an hour before kickoff. Redshirt freshman Nick Henrich warmed up with the outside linebackers.

*WR Omar Manning did not make the trip. Meanwhile, juco defensive lineman Jordon Riley made the trip, according to the Husker Sports' broadcast pregame, but is injured and may not play. He was not in uniform for pregame warmups.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

*Nebraska brought four quarterbacks: Adrian Martinez, Luke McCaffrey, Logan Smothers and Matt Masker.

Here's a running travel roster compiled by reporters from the Journal Star and Omaha World Herald, which unofficially accounts for all 74 available spots. NU did not provide a travel roster as it has in past years.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.