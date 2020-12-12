Pregame observations: Huskers may be down a starting specialist vs. Minnesota

Good morning from a snowy Memorial Stadium. The plows are off the field and, if weather is going to impact the game, it's more likely to be a stiff breeze out of the North than continued snow.
Current wind chill as of 9:40 a.m. is 18 degrees. Welcome to football in mid-December.
Here are some pregame observations:
Nebraska appears to be without punter William Przystup today. He's not out there with the specialists during early warmups. Instead, freshman Tyler Crawford and sophomore Grant Detlefsen are taking snaps from the long snappers. Expect Crawford, a walk-on from Oklahoma, to make his first career start.
He is NU's third option at punter. Freshman Australian Daniel Cerni, Nebraska's lone scholarship specialist, was injured before the season and has not played yet this year. Now Przystup appears to be unavailable.
Iowa Western transfer kicker Chase Contrerez is also in uniform for the first time, but senior Connor Culp, NU's starting place kicker and kickoff man, is out there for warmups, too.
Detlefsen, a Lincoln Southwest grad, looks to be Nebraska's top holder with Przystup out.
* Procedural note: All five quarterbacks are out there for early warmups for Nebraska. They are junior Adrian Martinez, redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey, freshman Logan Smothers and walk-ons Matt Masker and Brayden Miller.
* Minnesota star running back Mohamed Ibrahim is in uniform for the Gophers. UM is expected to be down somewhere in the neighborhood of 20 players due to COVID-19 protocols and opt outs, but the Big Ten's leading running back is in the house. So, too, are receiver Chris Autman-Bell and quarterback Tanner Morgan.
The Gophers, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, are without 33 total players. That includes a pair of starting offensive lineman. The Athletic reported that Minnesota is down to two available tight ends and four defensive tackles.
This story will be updated.
