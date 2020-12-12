Pregame observations: Huskers may be down a starting specialist vs. Minnesota

Good morning from a snowy Memorial Stadium. The plows are off the field and, if weather is going to impact the game, it's more likely to be a stiff breeze out of the North than continued snow.

Current wind chill as of 9:40 a.m. is 18 degrees. Welcome to football in mid-December.

Here are some pregame observations:

Nebraska appears to be without punter William Przystup today. He's not out there with the specialists during early warmups. Instead, freshman Tyler Crawford and sophomore Grant Detlefsen are taking snaps from the long snappers. Expect Crawford, a walk-on from Oklahoma, to make his first career start.

He is NU's third option at punter. Freshman Australian Daniel Cerni, Nebraska's lone scholarship specialist, was injured before the season and has not played yet this year. Now Przystup appears to be unavailable.

Iowa Western transfer kicker Chase Contrerez is also in uniform for the first time, but senior Connor Culp, NU's starting place kicker and kickoff man, is out there for warmups, too.