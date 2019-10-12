MINNEAPOLIS — Nebraska's quarterbacks are on the field warming up here at TCF Bank Stadium and sophomore Adrian Martinez is not among them.
That means sophomore Noah Vedral is likely to start for the Cornhuskers tonight against Minnesota.
Vedral, freshman Luke McCaffrey and junior walk-on Andrew Bunch are the only three signal-callers going through warmups with just more than an hour before kickoff.
Martinez is on the trip but watched the other quarterbacks go through drills while wearing sweats.
Spielman in uniform: Junior wide receiver JD Spielman (knee) is in full pads and catching punts in warmups.
Spielman missed the second half against Northwestern with an apparent knee injury.
Kicker update: Nebraska's two place-kickers tonight are sophomore walk-on Lane McCallum and sophomore walk-on Matt Waldoch. Waldoch, of course, was added to the roster off the club soccer team a few weeks ago. McCallum made the game-winning field goal against Northwestern last week but has had a series of low kicks since taking over place-kicking duties earlier this season.
Head coach Scott Frost said earlier this week that freshman walk-on Gabe Heins had a good week of practice, but it does not appear he made the trip.