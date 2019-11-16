It's a picturesque day at Memorial Stadium and Nebraska is set to take on Wisconsin in a Big Ten West matchup.
Wan'Dale Robinson is not going to play, apparently because of a leg injury suffered Nov. 2 at Purdue. Robinson, who enters Saturday with 1,015 all-purpose yards and is widely considered the Huskers' most dangerous offensive weapon, did not make the trip from the NU team hotel to the stadium with the rest of the team and instead met the team once it arrived outside East Stadium, according to reports.
As Nebraska warmed up, Robinson chatted with recruits at midfield. He's wearing a sweat suit with a ball cap backward.
In other personnel news, senior defensive lineman Carlos Davis isn't suited up. He has 30 tackles on the season, with three sacks. Darrion Daniels, a senior captain and defensive lineman, is also not in uniform.
With Robinson sidelined, look for more of Dedrick Mills at running back. He's averaged 7.7 carries the last three games, but it wouldn't be surprising to see his load double against Wisconsin -- which by the way features the nation's No. 2 defense overall. The Badgers allow only 84.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks fifth.
Mills was among the first Huskers on the field before the game, doing drills with a staff member.
Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos greeted Husker head coach Scott Frost on the field about a half-hour before the game. The two hugged. And perhaps Moos offered a "good luck." The home team may need some of that. Or a lot of it.