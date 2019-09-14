Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Thursday said his program was in the process of adding a kicker to its roster from the club soccer team in order to reinforce depth, but there are no new additions to the roster ahead of Saturday night's kickoff against Northern Illinois, according to a school spokesman.
That shouldn't come as a surprise, considering it would have been asking a player to go from a tryout to game ready in less than a week.
NU will likely roll with the same setup it used last week, with senior Isaac Armstrong as the place-kicker and redshirt freshman William Przystup as the main kickoff man. That is, unless, either sophomore Barret Pickering or freshman Dylan Jorgensen surprises and bounces back from injury enough to play.
TV channel change: Nebraska and NIU were slated for a 7:05 p.m. kickoff on FS1, but Iowa and Iowa State have had multiple weather delays in Ames, Iowa on the same channel this afternoon.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Kickoff at Memorial Stadium won't be pushed back more than perhaps a couple of minutes, but please note that the game will start out on the Fox Business channel.
Warner still out: Sophomore NU wide receiver Kade Warner is not in uniform. The walk-on hasn't played in either of the first two games as he recovers from a camp injury. He was in uniform last week at Colorado but did not play.
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
Big recruiting weekend: It's turned into a big recruiting weekend for the Huskers, who are expected to have six official visitors and more than a dozen players with scholarship offers between the 2020 and 2021 classes on campus overall.
Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.