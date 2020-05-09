Praising Nebraska's recruiting style, quarterback Haarberg picks Huskers over Boston College

He ultimately chose Nebraska over Boston College.

"The new Boston College coaching staff was recruiting me really hard," Haarberg said of Jeff Hafley's crew. "They have some really good things going for them, and I think they're going to build an awesome program. But I just can't see myself living in Boston."

The son of former Nebraska fullback Rod Haarberg, Heinrich Haarberg has made three unofficial visits to Nebraska's campus, the latest on March 9 for the team's first spring practice — less than a week before the remaining sessions were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic also eliminated the chance for recruits to make campus visits until at least June, according to an NCAA mandate.

So Haarberg never visited Boston.

"In the end, I just wanted to get on board with Nebraska," he said, noting that things "really began to click" for him during his March 9 visit. "I wanted to give myself adequate time to make a decision that I felt comfortable with. I didn't think it'd be this early. I really thought it would be June or maybe later in the summer. That's why I really didn't want to set a timeline. I just wanted to commit when I felt like it was the best choice."