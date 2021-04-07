Practice observations: Sights and sounds from Nebraska's spring practice on Wednesday morning

Reporters watched 30 minutes of Nebraska football's fifth spring practice on Wednesday morning.

Here are some observations on who was present, who wasn't and what Journal Star reporters saw between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m at Hawks Championship Center.

* First, a general availability report. Keep in mind that this is one day in the middle of spring ball. There wasn't immediately any information on the injury status of the following players.

Sixth-year seniors JoJo Domann, Ben Stille and Will Honas were not dressed for practice. In addition, wide receiver Omar Manning and running backs Markese Stepp and Rahmir Johnson were among a handful of players who were present and around their position groups, but not in pads like the rest of the team. Also did not see freshman Sevion Morrison in the running backs group.

One player who was limited at the beginning of spring and may well still be, but was in pads sporting a shoulder harness on Wednesday: Freshman tight end and Norris native James Carnie.

* During the 30-minute window, the team was doing almost exclusively individual drills and a little bit of half-line work between offensive linemen and defensive linemen.