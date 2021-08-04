Practice Observations: News and notes from an open portion of preseason Husker camp practice No. 5

Nebraska opened a few practice periods to reporters Wednesday morning. It's the fifth session of preseason camp for the Huskers, who will put the pads on for the first time Thursday.
Here are some brief observations from the 25 minutes or so that were open to reporters.
* USC transfer running back Markese Stepp was in shoulder pads and went through every drill that Nebraska did during the open period. Of course, if Stepp is still on a "pitch count," as coach Scott Frost said last month, that would most likely show up when the team goes into live periods. Stepp, though, looked good running and cutting in shoulder pads.
NU has question marks at running back, but it's a physically impressive group led by Stepp, freshman Gabe Ervin and Jaquez Yant.
Could be nothing, but in quarterback/running back pitch drills, Ervin worked quite a bit with junior starter Adrian Martinez.
* One competitive scene from one-on-ones between receivers and defensive backs: Senior Samori Toure hauling in a lunging grab toward the sideline despite tight coverage from Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson.
* Johnson is also a big, long prospect and it's easy to see why he was so coveted coming out of high school. The challenge, as defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Monday, is to get the 6-foot-1, 185-pound corner comfortable with Nebraska's schemes. He's got strong competition, of course, including from freshman Tamon Lynum, who missed most of the spring but was working normally on Wednesday.
* A couple of other young players that catch your eye physically: The new wide receiver trio of Latrell Neville, Shawn Hardy and Kamonte Grimes. You can put junior walk-on transfer Chancellor Brewington in that camp, too.
Nebraska is going to be counting on a lot of players at that position who haven't produced a ton at the Big Ten level, but size certainly will not be an issue.
* NU mostly was stretching and going through individual drills through the open portions, but in practice No. 5, the Huskers look like a healthy football team.
Freshman inside linebacker Randolph Kpai had a sling on his right arm and was watching. As expected, freshman tight end Thomas Fidone was not taking part, either, though he was around and watching from a distance in street clothes.
* In one kickoff drill, freshman transfer Brendan Franke took the first rep. Also involved: Freshman walk-on Kelen Meyer and senior Connor Culp.
* Tom Osborne watched from the sideline alongside associate athletic director for football Matt Davison.
* NFL scouts from the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers were in attendance and chatted with NU's NFL liaison Kenny Wilhite and head strength coach Zach Duval.
Perhaps not surprisingly, the scouts were gathered near the end of Nebraska's outdoor practice fields where the tight ends, led by juniors Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek, were going through individual drills.
A look at the 2021 Nebraska football schedule
Week 0 ➡️ at Illinois
When: Aug. 28, Noon
Where: Champaign, Ill.
Illinois in 2020: 2-6
Last time the Huskers and Illini played: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23 (2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 11-4
Week 1 ➡️ Fordham
When: Sept. 4, 11 a.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Fordham in 2020: 2-1 (shortened by COVID-19)
Last time the Huskers and Rams met: No previous matchups
Week 2 ➡️ Buffalo
When: Sept. 11, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Buffalo in 2020: 6-1 (5-0 in MAC)
Last time the Huskers and Bulls met: No previous matchups
Week 3 ➡️ at Oklahoma
When: Sept. 18, 11 a.m.
Where: Norman, Oklahoma
Oklahoma in 2020: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
Last time Huskers and Sooners played: Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 20 (Dec. 5, 2010, Big 12 Championship)
All-time series: Oklahoma, 45-38-3
Week 4 ➡️ at Michigan State
When: Sept. 25
Where: East Lansing, Michigan
Michigan State in 2020: 2-5
The last time the Huskers and Spartans played: Nebraska 9, Michigan State 6 (Nov. 17, 2018)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 9-2
Week 5 ➡️ Northwestern
When: Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Northwestern in 2020: 7-2, Big Ten runner-up
The last time the Huskers and Wildcats met: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13 (Nov. 7, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 8-6
Week 6 ➡️ Michigan
When: Oct. 9
Where: Memorial Stadium
Michigan in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Wolverines played: Michigan 56, Nebraska 10 (Sept. 22, 2018)
All-time series: Michigan leads, 5-4
Week 7 ➡️ at Minnesota
When: Oct. 16
Where: Minneapolis
Minnesota in 2020: 3-4
The last time the Huskers and Gophers played: Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17 (Dec. 12, 2020)
All-time series: Minnesota, 34-25-2
Week 9 ➡️ Purdue
When: Oct. 30
Where: Memorial Stadium
Purdue in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Boilermakers met: Nebraska 37, Purdue 27 (Dec. 5, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 5-4
Week 10 ➡️ Ohio State
When: Nov. 6
Where: Memorial Stadium
Ohio State in 2020: 7-1 (national runner-up)
The last time the Huskers and Buckeyes met: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17 (Oct. 24, 2020)
All-time series: Ohio State leads, 8-1
Week 12 ➡️ at Wisconsin
When: Nov. 20
Where: Madison, Wisconsin
Wisconsin in 2020: 4-3
The last time the Huskers and Badgers met: Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21 (Nov. 16, 2019)
All-time series: Wisconsin leads, 10-4
Week 13 ➡️ Iowa
When: Nov. 26, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Iowa in 2020: 6-2
The last time the Huskers and Hawkeyes met: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20 (Nov. 27, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 29-19-3
