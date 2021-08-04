 Skip to main content
Practice Observations: News and notes from an open portion of preseason Husker camp practice No. 5
Practice Observations: News and notes from an open portion of preseason Husker camp practice No. 5

  • Updated
  • 0
NU football practice, 8.4

The Nebraska football team opened a portion of its practice to the media Wednesday.

 PARKER GABRIEL. Journal Star

Nebraska opened a few practice periods to reporters Wednesday morning. It's the fifth session of preseason camp for the Huskers, who will put the pads on for the first time Thursday. 

Here are some brief observations from the 25 minutes or so that were open to reporters. 

* USC transfer running back Markese Stepp was in shoulder pads and went through every drill that Nebraska did during the open period. Of course, if Stepp is still on a "pitch count," as coach Scott Frost said last month, that would most likely show up when the team goes into live periods. Stepp, though, looked good running and cutting in shoulder pads. 

NU has question marks at running back, but it's a physically impressive group led by Stepp, freshman Gabe Ervin and Jaquez Yant. 

Could be nothing, but in quarterback/running back pitch drills, Ervin worked quite a bit with junior starter Adrian Martinez. 

* One competitive scene from one-on-ones between receivers and defensive backs: Senior Samori Toure hauling in a lunging grab toward the sideline despite tight coverage from Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson. 

* Johnson is also a big, long prospect and it's easy to see why he was so coveted coming out of high school. The challenge, as defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Monday, is to get the 6-foot-1, 185-pound corner comfortable with Nebraska's schemes. He's got strong competition, of course, including from freshman Tamon Lynum, who missed most of the spring but was working normally on Wednesday. 

* A couple of other young players that catch your eye physically: The new wide receiver trio of Latrell Neville, Shawn Hardy and Kamonte Grimes. You can put junior walk-on transfer Chancellor Brewington in that camp, too. 

Nebraska is going to be counting on a lot of players at that position who haven't produced a ton at the Big Ten level, but size certainly will not be an issue.

* NU mostly was stretching and going through individual drills through the open portions, but in practice No. 5, the Huskers look like a healthy football team. 

Freshman inside linebacker Randolph Kpai had a sling on his right arm and was watching. As expected, freshman tight end Thomas Fidone was not taking part, either, though he was around and watching from a distance in street clothes. 

* In one kickoff drill, freshman transfer Brendan Franke took the first rep. Also involved: Freshman walk-on Kelen Meyer and senior Connor Culp. 

* Tom Osborne watched from the sideline alongside associate athletic director for football Matt Davison. 

* NFL scouts from the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers were in attendance and chatted with NU's NFL liaison Kenny Wilhite and head strength coach Zach Duval. 

Perhaps not surprisingly, the scouts were gathered near the end of Nebraska's outdoor practice fields where the tight ends, led by juniors Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek, were going through individual drills. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

