Practice Observations: News and notes from an open portion of preseason Husker camp practice No. 5

Nebraska opened a few practice periods to reporters Wednesday morning. It's the fifth session of preseason camp for the Huskers, who will put the pads on for the first time Thursday.

Here are some brief observations from the 25 minutes or so that were open to reporters.

* USC transfer running back Markese Stepp was in shoulder pads and went through every drill that Nebraska did during the open period. Of course, if Stepp is still on a "pitch count," as coach Scott Frost said last month, that would most likely show up when the team goes into live periods. Stepp, though, looked good running and cutting in shoulder pads.

NU has question marks at running back, but it's a physically impressive group led by Stepp, freshman Gabe Ervin and Jaquez Yant.

Could be nothing, but in quarterback/running back pitch drills, Ervin worked quite a bit with junior starter Adrian Martinez.

* One competitive scene from one-on-ones between receivers and defensive backs: Senior Samori Toure hauling in a lunging grab toward the sideline despite tight coverage from Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson.