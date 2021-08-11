Practice observations: Injury watch picks up on Huskers' first-team offense midway through camp

Nebraska opened about 35 minutes of its 11th preseason camp practice to reporters on Wednesday morning.

The most striking observation out of practice this week is more about who was not in attendance rather than who was.

Namely, standout junior tight ends Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek were both absent on Wednesday.

Allen, the Aurora native, appeared in the practice video produced by the school on Tuesday, so Wednesday in theory is the first day he missed.

Vokolek's situation appears to be the more concerning of the two, though there's been no official word about the nature of his injury or his status going forward. Reporters are scheduled to speak to a couple of offensive assistants on Wednesday, but not tight ends coach Sean Beckton. Assistants often defer injury-related questions to head coach Scott Frost, who next speaks with reporters on Friday.

With both of the top options out, redshirt freshman Chris Hickman was first up in the tight end group and freshman James Carnie appeared to be the No. 2. They got a couple of reps during first-team situations where they were both on the field.

Fellow freshman A.J. Rollins appeared to be third in line.